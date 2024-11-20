Bill Maher Savagely Roasts Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks: "Diddy Wasn’t Available..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Using his trademark witty humor, Bill Maher began his Friday night show by criticizing President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks; he wasn't shy about making fun of some of the decisions Trump made. One choice was particularly criticized, with Maher making jokes about the fact that the rapper Diddy 'was not available' as the sole justification for the selection.

Bill Maher unleashed on Donald Trump’s controversial cabinet pick as he joked that Matt Gaetz was only nominated for Attorney General because Diddy wasn’t available. He nominated Matt Gaetz and RF Kennedy Jr. because that is the name that will make liberals cry. pic.twitter.com/aGqhOEQIoU — kahdihna luckki (@eluckki) November 17, 2024

Maher began by discussing the atmosphere following Trump's victory. He also acknowledged progressive women who were deeply offended by the situation. "Well, all I can say is finally progressives found a way to turn something blue," Maher quipped, referring to the sex strike being organized by some liberal women in protest of Trump's victory; these women, in an act of defiance, had vowed to deny men intimacy as a form of protest, as per Raw Story.

There's a trend of liberal women denying sex to men who voted for Trump. Finally, progressives found a way to turn something blue! #4BMovement pic.twitter.com/Js723jJ5bY — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 16, 2024

But the real target of Maher’s mockery was Trump's cabinet. Maher started by talking about Trump's choice for Attorney General: Matt Gaetz. Maher didn’t shy away from addressing the controversy, highlighting that Gaetz is under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct, making his nomination all the more surprising.

"A president usually wants an Attorney General who is familiar with Justice Department investigations but not the target of them," Maher joked, pointing out the absurdity of the choice. In reference to the rapper who is accused of sex trafficking, he then criticized Trump, claiming that the only reason he selected Gaetz was because "Diddy was not available." While Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing, Maher couldn't resist poking fun at him, quipping about Gaetz’s political ideas, which include eliminating federal agencies with 'three letters,' like the FBI and ATF, as per The Wrap.

NEWS: Rep. Matt Gaetz attended a drug-fueled sex party in 2017 with the 17-year-old girl at the center of the alleged sex trafficking scandal, according to legal documents filed to a Florida federal court shortly before midnight Thursday. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 20, 2024

Maher then went on to discuss Pete Hegseth, appointed to the Defense Department by Trump. Maher riffed that Hegseth’s qualifications seemed to be based on Trump finding out "Jack Reacher was not a real guy." The comedian continued to ridicule the president-elect's other choices, including Steven Cheung, the campaign spokeswoman, for communications director, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health and human services. For Maher, these picks epitomized what happens when 'you lose elections' and there were 'no more normal Republicans.' He even went as far as to joke, “If he chooses Kanye to be ambassador to Israel, say hi to Yeezus of Nazareth.”

Bill Maher visits The Megyn Kelly Show at the SiriusXM Studios on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

In addition to criticizing specific candidates, Maher also made fun of Trump's plan to streamline the government. He joked that if Trump were to eliminate the Education Department, children might end up being taught by drag queens in New York or nuns in Arkansas. Maher repeatedly brought up the chaos and uncertainty he observed in Trump's Cabinet selections throughout his monologue. "This is the Trump party," Maher said, signaling that the GOP had changed drastically. "Don’t expect the normal Republicans to save you," he continued, acknowledging that the political landscape had shifted under Trump’s leadership.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).