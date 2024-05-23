Bill Maher Clashes with 'The View' Hosts Over Criticism of Biden, Calls Him 'Cadaver-like'

The View hosts and Comedian Bill Maher had a clash of opinions on ABC's daytime talk show aired on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The 68-year-old was the guest on the show with the all-female panelists who are essentially Donald Trump critics and largely support the current POTUS Joe Biden. Despite this, Maher compared Biden to Dracula and called him "cadaver-like."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Moderator Joy Behar said, "I'm nervous about saying anything against Biden, because I feel as though – not that I have so much power, and you have some more than I do, obviously – but are you afraid that you might, you know, influence the people who are on the fence?" referring to the criticism Maher received from both the Republican and the Democrat supporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

"I think you lose all credibility," responded Maher. "I do. My bond with my audience has always been I don't pull a punch. My bond with my audience is you're not going to like everything I say but you know I'm saying what I really think is true," as per New York Post. The audience in the show appreciated him with a round of applause.

The conversation then drifted towards the "age factor" concerning both the presidential candidates and according to the political commentator, Biden acts much older than Trump from whom he barely has 4 year age gap. "Biden just presents as old which is not fair because he's almost the same age, Trump is almost the same age as him but Trump doesn't present that way," Maher noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

"I saw him yesterday making that speech," he continued, "I mean, I'm sorry, he's cadaver-like. He should get out, he has lost the faith of people, it's not fair." Behar interjected and defended, "But his brain is good, he's still great." However, Maher reiterated and compared the 81-year-old to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who refused to give up power despite requests to step down.

"He's actually done a pretty good job, but I said he's going to be 'Ruth Bader Biden' is the term I used. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she stayed too long at the fair," asserted the comedian referring to how her refusal to resign during the Obama administration paved the way for Trump (he's been an outspoken critic of Trump as well) and predicted Biden would end up the same.

.@billmaher talks taking heat from both sides for his critiques of both Biden and Trump in his new book 'What This Comedian Said Will Shock You': "My bond with my audience is you're not going to like everything I say, but you know I'm saying what I really think is true." pic.twitter.com/gCf6kjWMUb — The View (@TheView) May 21, 2024

"I remember Obama had her over to the White House like in 2013 to hint, ya'll know, 'Hey, spend more time with the grandkids, would that not be a good idea, Ruth?' She didn't take the hint and she was not in good health and she ruined her legacy and got the Supreme Court to be a pretty right-wing organization," asserting, "But you know, ego he is Dracula, he has crossed oceans of time to be here and he is not going to give it up now."

What This Comedian Said Will Shock You is Maher's new book published on May 21, 2024, where the opinionated host of HBO's Real Time has compiled a decade's worth of his editorials intended to "break through the bubbles," as per The New York Times.