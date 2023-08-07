‘Big Brother’ Spoilers: Will Season 25 See at Least One Evicted Houseguest Re-Enter the Game?

In a thrilling turn of events, Big Brother Season 25 has burst onto screens with a multiverse-themed extravaganza, bringing fresh twists and an extended run to the much-loved reality show. With host Julie Chen Moonves at the helm, viewers were introduced to an eclectic mix of 16 new houseguests who were promptly divided into four teams during the riveting 90-minute premiere, per CheatSheet. The 17th houseguest, Cirie Fields was later revealed. While the multiverse concept alone promises excitement, the staggering 100-day timeline set for this season makes it even more interesting amidst the many speculations that fans already have about the show. Here's what you need to know about what it means: (Warning, spoilers ahead!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Also Read: All About ‘Big Brother’ House Where Contestants Are Fighting to Win the $750,000 Grand Prize

The speculation stems from the staggering 100-day timeline set for this season, making it the lengthiest in Big Brother history. Observant fans on Twitter, notably the Big Brother Gossip spoiler account, pointed out a compelling pattern that has emerged over the years. It tweeted, "I personally think 100 days is too many, 70-80 is enough." It further went on to suggest an even juicier revelation about the inevitable return of at least one evicted houseguest. The tweet read, "Also, based on previous seasons, we will see at a minimum one evicted (banished) Houseguest re-enter the game. That has been the case in every season longer than 90 days (and a few others). #BB25 #BigBrother."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

While this tantalizing twist has fans abuzz with excitement, there's a hint of controversy as well. "Returnees with newbies have a huge advantage because they’ve already played, know the routine, and the new HGs tend to have a certain amount of hero worship. It’s just not fair [in my humble opinion]," the account noted further. The notion of returning players rejoining the game tends to favor them, as they are already familiar with the dynamics and routines of the house. Moreover, a degree of hero worship from the new houseguests towards the returning players could potentially skew the playing field.

Will there be a predetermined winner like the last couple years ? — Jerry Boese (@JerryBoese) July 28, 2023

Also Read: ‘Big Brother’ Returns With a Multiverse Twist, Introduces ‘Nether Region’ and ‘Survivor’ Icon

As of now, production has neither confirmed nor denied these speculative whispers, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Regardless, history appears to be on the side of a returning houseguest, and the anticipation continues to mount. Redditors on the other hand have been open about their speculations regarding the eviction. User @felicia pointed out, "My theory is they’ll announce on the next live episode that Cory brought the 18th houseguest with him when he returned from the nether region like a “ghost” from a previous season attached to him or something like that."

I personally think 100 days is too many, 70-80 is enough. Also, based on previous seasons, we will see at a minimum one evicted (banished) Houseguest re-enter the game. That has been the case in every season longer than 90 days (and a few others). #BB25 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/dotmKofYnN — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) July 27, 2023

Also Read: ‘Big Brother’ Housemates Reveal Unique Winning Strategies as Season 25 Begins: "Hungrier Than Anybody"

While another user @luniz-6178 commented in the thread of the wild speculation post by u/Top-Stay7941 saying, "Being that this is a multiverse theme, I feel BB has a chance to change things up more than past seasons. I'd like to see them do something similar to the circle on Netflix. Bring in new people when others leave." Adding to the intrigue is the curious absence of certain houseguests from the memory wall, a key feature of the show. This has further fueled suspicions among fans, igniting discussions about potential latecomers and secret players on the reality show.

References:

https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/big-brother-season-25-spoilers-least-1-evicted-houseguest-will-return.html/

https://www.reddit.com/r/BigBrother/comments/15hzlio/does_anyone_believe_the_18th_houseguest_theory/

twitter.com/BBGossip/status/1684640118538174465?

More from Inquisitr

Meet the 16 Contestants of CBS’ ‘Big Brother Season 25’: A Lot of First’s Among the Houseguests

'Big Brother' Season 25 to Be Filmed at Posh North London Production Studio After 5-Year Hiatus