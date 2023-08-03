‘Big Brother’ Housemates Reveal Unique Winning Strategies as Season 25 Begins: "Hungrier Than Anybody"

As the highly anticipated season 25 of Big Brother kicks off, the houseguests are filled with hope and grand aspirations of emerging as the ultimate winner. Each contestant believes they possess the perfect strategy and skill set to outwit, outplay, and outlast their competitors. In an exclusive interview with EW, the entire cast shared their bold predictions, setting the stage for an exhilarating season filled with twists, turns, and unexpected outcomes.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Spicer

Also Read: ‘Big Brother’ Returns With a Multiverse Twist, Introduces ‘Nether Region’ and ‘Survivor’ Icon

The journey for these contestants begins with a sense of confidence that they will reign supreme in the Big Brother house. With high hopes and promising dreams, they embark on this adventure, ready to take on any challenge that comes their way. However, they are soon to discover that the path to victory is not as smooth as they may envision. Some players are driven by their hunger to succeed. One contestant boldly claims, "I'm a starving artist. I'm hungrier than anybody else in this game, literally and figuratively." Their determination to win, coupled with their passion for success, might give them an edge in the game. Meanwhile, another houseguest believes in the power of social skills, confidently stating that they will "schmooze my way to the top." Building strong alliances and forming genuine connections could indeed be a game-changer for this player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Chen Moonves (@juliechenmoonves)

The competition is fierce, and each houseguest brings a unique approach to the game. One contestant relies on their cunning and charm, boasting, "I have a sweet face and a sneaky game." This strategic combination might help them navigate the complex web of alliances and blindsides that Big Brother is known for. Among the diverse group of hopefuls, there's a player who claims their victory is a certainty because they are "him." While the meaning behind this cryptic statement remains unclear, it showcases the unwavering confidence that some contestants exude as they enter the Big Brother house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Also Read: Meet the 16 Contestants of CBS’ ‘Big Brother Season 25’: A Lot of First’s Among the Houseguests

As the contestants reveal their aspirations to EW, they are well aware that their journey will not be without obstacles. The Big Brother house is notorious for throwing unexpected twists and challenges at its occupants. Delusions of grandeur will undoubtedly be put to the test when the contestants face the reality of wearing a pinwheel unitard or spinning around in a tutu until the brink of sickness while consuming slop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Season 25 to Be Filmed at Posh North London Production Studio After 5-Year Hiatus

Despite the confidence and enthusiasm, only one of these 16 houseguests will eventually claim victory and walk away with the coveted title of Big Brother season 25 winner. The rest will have to grapple with the fact that their predictions might not have come to fruition. As fans eagerly tune in to the live move-in premiere on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT, they can't help but wonder whose pre-game hype will withstand the twists and turns that lie ahead.

References:

https://ew.com/tv/big-brother-25-cast-why-they-will-win/

https://www.instagram.com/bigbrothercbs/

More from Inquisitr

‘Big Brother’ Star Helen Adams Looks Unrecognizable as She Chooses to Live Quiet Life as Hairdresser

Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Truth About How She Was Picked to Host ‘Big Brother': "I Was Meant To"