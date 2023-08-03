‘Big Brother’ Returns With a Multiverse Twist, Introduces ‘Nether Region’ and ‘Survivor’ Icon

Marking its 25th season, Big Brother started with bold claims of delivering the "most unpredictable season" and an unprecedented twist touted as the "biggest in Big Brother history." The nature of this twist, whether it pertained to the intrusion of three former players who initiated a "Time Laser" event within the house or subsequent developments in the premiere, is a topic open to interpretation, according to Entertainment Weekly.

More than half of the 90-minute live premiere episode was dedicated to ushering the 16 contestants into the house, and from there, a series of unexpected developments unfolded. Host Julie Chen Moonves made an attempt, as much as the nature of Big Brother allows, to clarify to the contestants that the current season's house would be partitioned into four distinct sections: the BB Comicsverse, the Humiliverse, the Scaryverse, and the Scrambleverse.

Deviating from the usual premiere format of vying for the Head of Household position, the contestants were organized into four groups for competitive events. Among these challenges was one where Chen Moonves humorously instructed, "The objective is to execute 100 self-inflicted kicks to your own buttocks." In each group, the participant who fared the poorest was promptly designated as a nominee for eviction.

In the Scrambleverse challenge, participants were tasked with swiftly solving a puzzle and packing it up, ultimately leaving Jared in the trailing position. He was soon joined by Mecole in the Humiliverse, as she was eliminated for not managing to complete 100 self-inflicted kicks before her opponents. Felicia became the next addition to the eviction list when her goo bomb malfunctioned in the Comicverse. Finally, Corey rounded off this group as he encountered difficulty in the Scaryverse, a situation humorously referred to as "the Nether Region" by Julie, as reported by Forbes.

The surprises continued as the premiere concluded, unveiling a revelation to the audience: a houseguest's mother was secretly present within the house. And this wasn't just any mother. The individual in question was the mother of Jared, one of the nominees for eviction alongside Kirsten, Felicia, and Corey. Viewers witnessed her presence in the kitchen and her warm reception of the players with champagne. The intriguing twist was that this mother happened to be none other than the renowned Survivor icon, Cirie Fields.

Cirie stands as one of the most beloved figures in Survivor's history, earning recognition as a top-tier contestant who unfortunately never clinched a victory. Her initial introduction to viewers occurred on Survivor: Exile Island back in 2016, and she subsequently made three additional appearances, remarkably reaching the finals on all three occasions. In a noteworthy turn of events earlier this year, Cirie achieved a well-deserved triumph by emerging as the winner of the inaugural season of The Traitors, hosted on the Peacock platform.

