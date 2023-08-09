Everything We Know About Reilly Smedley Who Was Chosen to Be 'Big Brother's' First HOH for Season 25

The much-anticipated reality show Big Brother Season 25 aired its first-ever episode on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The American reality TV series premiered exclusively on CBS in the States and Canada. It features 17 houseguests cut out from the outside world to co-exist in an isolated home. But one specific houseguest stood out: Reilly Smedley.

As the week progressed, Smedley fought other houseguests in tough competitions to finally be chosen as the HOH (head of household). As an HOH, she has the ultimate power to save one out of four nominations. She competed for the title and ended up winning it almost effortlessly.

Her performance during the first few days intrigued the viewers, and fans want to know more about this competent houseguest of Big Brother Season 25. Here's everything we know about the HOH, Smedley.

What is Reilly Smedley's age?

Smedley had the privilege of celebrating her birthday with fellow houseguests of the show the first night in the house. She turned 24 on the show and raised a toast with her new friends. Her excitement was evident, and she let everybody know that it was her dream come true.

What does Reilly Smedley do for a living?

She worked as a bartender but the job definitely doesn't match her qualification. She graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 2021 with a degree in International Business and Logistics. Smedley previously worked for a global healthcare provider, but after moving cities, she opted for bartending while plotting her next move as per Screenrant.

What are Reilly Smedley's social media accounts?

She currently has an Instagram account that is private and not available to the general public. However, she's accessible to Big Brother's fans. Smedley wants to keep her private life away from the media, possibly because it would distort people's perceptions of her. Interested viewers can send her requests to @reillysmedley.

What is Reilly Smedley's hometown?

Smedley hails from Portland, Maine. She belongs to a small town, and Maine tends to have the reputation of having a small-town feel throughout the state. It is presumed that to have better opportunities, she may have moved to densely populated Nashville, Tennessee, which she now calls home.

What is Reilly Smedley's relationship status?

For the record, Smedley confirmed on the show that she's single as of now. However, it is likely she's ready to mingle as during the show's premiere, she said to the production, "I am not looking, but if I happen to glance at a tall, brunette, muscular man, I would struggle to not glance at him," reported Hollywood Life.

Where is Reilly Smedley's family?

In an emotional segment, Smedley revealed that her father passed away when she was barely 14 years old. She kept the details of his disease undisclosed and called it a "super rare cancer." She also said she wants to play and win the game for her deceased dad: "I want my dad to be proud of me. I want my dad to look down and be like, 'You go girl.'"

So far, her bubbly and social personality is deemed fit for the show, and there are high chances she'll give other houseguests a tough time during her stay in Big Brother's house.

