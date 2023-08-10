‘Big Brother’ Contestant Luke Valentine Booted From Show After Using N-Word: “No Tolerance”

For using the N-word, contestant Luke Valentine was expelled from the Big Brother house during Season 25 after just the initial episodes have aired. “Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” a spokesperson for CBS tells Page Six. “He has been removed from the house.” The representative continues by saying that Valentine's “departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s reality program episode."

During a chat with other candidates Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli, which was filmed Tuesday night on the Paramount+ live streams, a shirtless Valentine very casually included the slur to the end of a phrase. When he realized what he had just said, he grinned, put his mouth up, and tried to rectify himself by saying, "Dude," before laughing. He exclaimed, "Anyways!" as his housemates watched him in stunned silence.

Following the outrageous incident, many fans, including Big Brother Season 15 winner Andy Herren, rushed to social media to call for Valentine to be fired from the show. “Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated #BB25,” he tweeted, before CBS's official statement and Valentine's subsequent expulsion.

“Production loves hiding racism and homophobia and transphobia when straight white men are involved. Hoping they actually do the right thing and address Luke’s comment. The way it so casually came out of his mouth is really upsetting,” he added. “This is great. It sets a precedent moving forward that has been a long time coming! #BB25,” he later shared, after CBS announced Valentine's expulsion.

'Big Brother 25' contestant Luke Valentine has been expelled from the game after being caught using the N-word on the show’s 24/7 live feeds. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/0Kz68NF3Fv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 9, 2023

The program has previously also come under fire for its racism and bigotry, Deadline reported. Aaryn Gries, a house visitor from Season 15, called Asians “squinty-eyed.” Gries also reprimanded an Asian American participant, telling her to “Shut up and go make some rice,” and she referred to one of the other house guests with a homophobic slur.

With Taylor Hale becoming the first Black woman to win the CBS reality show, season 24 of the show made history. Her victory came after a season in which racism in the household became a problem.

Luke Valentine, a contestant on “Big Brother” was caught saying a racial slur on the show’s 24/7 live feeds. Viewers are calling for his expulsion. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/8R3Be1IZei — Wanderlust (@natureboyleflre) August 9, 2023

Kyle Capener, a contestant who was dubbed "KKKyle" on social media, recommended creating an all-white alliance after growing leery of a BIPOC group that included Hale, which wanted to ally to put a person of color in the winning streaks. He thought back to the "The Cookout" alliance from the previous season, which was put together by a group of Black contestants to ensure that a person of color would win. Capener was quickly booted out of the competition after being accused of racism by both his housemates and spectators.

Big Brother casting always so predictable. Me texting my friends about #BB25 on July 31st. Bye bye Luke Valentine pic.twitter.com/tchQZlQD8r — GabayJonathan (@GabayJonathan) August 9, 2023

