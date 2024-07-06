Biden Makes Outlandish Claims About 'Inventing' Computer Chips in Interview

President Joe Biden sat down for the first post-debate interview with former Democrat advisor, George Stephanopoulos, for ABC Network in which he made a weird boast about 'inventing' computer chips. In the pre-taped segment, Biden claimed good mental health and attributed his poor presidential debate performance to a cold. As per Daily Mail, Democrats anxiously monitored the highly-anticipated 22-minute interview as Biden assured his viewers that he was the only one 'more qualified' to defeat former president Donald Trump.

The POTUS also asserted that a 'bad situation' couldn't stop his chances of winning a second term. "I was feeling terrible," said Biden. "The docs with me...I asked if they did a COVID-19 test because they were trying to figure out what was wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, you know, a virus. I didn't. I just had a really bad cold. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing." Subsequently, he made mistaken claims, much to the disappointment of his campaign. He bizarrely asserted that he invented computer chips. "We used to have 40 percent of computer chips. We invented the chip, the little chip, the computer chip. It's in everything from cell phones to weapons."

As per Reuters, Biden might have been alluding to the CHIPS and Science Act that he signed in 2022— a $52 billion legislation to increase efforts to level the playing field between the US and China's scientific and technological endeavors. The measure seeks to address a chronic shortage that has harmed everything from cars and weaponry to washing machines and video games by supporting U.S. chip manufacturing and increasing research spending. In a tweet, he clarified, "Semiconductors are the tiny computer chips smaller than a fingertip that power our everyday lives. We invented them, but over time we moved manufacturing overseas. I came to the office determined to bring their production home. That's what our CHIPS Act does."

Semiconductors are the tiny computer chips smaller than a fingertip that power our everyday lives.



We invented them, but over time we moved manufacturing overseas.



I came to office determined to bring their production home.



That's what our CHIPS Act does. pic.twitter.com/pKD2YMN3OX — President Biden (@POTUS) March 21, 2024

The White House said the chips program "will include rigorous review of applications along with robust compliance and accountability requirements to ensure taxpayer funds are protected and spent wisely." In a 2023 tweet, Biden similarly penned, "To lower the cost of automobiles, appliances, smartphones, and more, we need semiconductors — tiny computer chips that power almost everything in our lives. 'We invented these chips' and, thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act, they'll be made in America again."

To lower the cost of automobiles, appliances, smartphones, and more, we need semiconductors — tiny computer chips that power almost everything in our lives.



We invented these chips and, thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act, they'll be made in America again. pic.twitter.com/B3JtDdmyej — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2023

As per NPR, during a joint press conference discussing clean energy and space development in December 2022, when French President Emmanuel Macron, was in the United States for a three-day state visit, Biden had asserted the same. "I wrote the legislation and never intended to exclude folks who were cooperating with us," Biden said.

"We invented the damn things."



-- Pres. Biden on computer chips pic.twitter.com/vOHN2gw52b — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 1, 2022

"That was not the intention. The intention was to make sure we were no longer in a position when there was a pandemic in Asia and China decided they're going to no longer sell us computer chips. We invented the damn things." Jack Kilby, a Texas engineer, created the first microchip in 1958.