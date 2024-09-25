Biden Complains His Staff Doesn't Let Him Call Young Girls on Stage, Asserts He'd 'Do it Anyway'

One would think being a president means one can do anything, right? Joe Biden clarifies that's not the case. On Monday, September 23, POTUS honored the 2023 National Women's Soccer League champions in the East Room at the White House. He shook hands with elementary school girls and admitted his staff tends to prevent him from inviting young girls on stage.

As the 81-year-old alongside star player, Ali Krieger, said, "You know, I thought when I got to be president, I'd get to do things that I want to do. But my staff tells me what I can't do. But I'm going to do it anyway. All the young women, young kids out there...come on up and do this one. Stand behind me, would you? Just come on," as per New York Post. After a pause, he added, "And the guys."

During the Obama administration, when Biden was Vice President, multiple women called out Biden for his unwanted touching that made them feel uncomfortable. In 2019, a total of seven women came forward, sharing their experiences of having faced the same. Vail Kohnert-Yount, a young White House intern in 2013, recalled her encounter with Biden, "He put his hand on the back of my head and pressed his forehead to my forehead while he talked to me. I was so shocked that it was hard to focus on what he was saying. I remember he told me I was a 'pretty girl,' as per The Washington Post.

Although she said that the interaction made her uncomfortable, she also acknowledged that Biden had good intentions. She said, "I do not consider my experience to have been sexual assault or harassment [but] it was the kind of inappropriate behavior that makes many women feel uncomfortable and unequal in the workplace."

Following the allegations, Biden addressed the concerns in a video. He argued that his behavior was innocent but vowed that he would be more mindful of people's personal space. Additionally, he claimed that he had hugged both men and women and pressed their shoulders as a way of making a personal connection, but understands that not everybody is fine with it. "The boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it. I'll be much more mindful. That's my responsibility." In light of the same, he was labeled 'Creepy Joe' by his Republican rival, Donald Trump.

Since stepping out of the race and passing the torch to his running mate, Kamala Harris, Biden's public appearances and media spotlight have slightly diminished. With almost a month to the November elections, POTUS is wrapping up his presidential duties before he finally retires from his political career, so to speak. Although he claimed that he'd end his term strong, Biden has been criticized lately for vacationing with his wife and First Lady Jill Biden.