Biden Calls Trump a ‘Sick Fuck' Behind Closed Doors: Report

When chatting with close friends and aides in private, Joe Biden allegedly calls Donald Trump a 'sick f---,' according to insiders who have spoken to US media. Politico published a story on Thursday with three witnesses who said they heard the slur firsthand. According to one of the anonymous sources, Biden had stated, "What a f*cking asshole the guy is."

As per the outlet, Biden also said in a speech, "At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull. And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it. What a sick …" However, it's said that Biden loses his temper easily behind closed doors.

Axios revealed last year that the President apparently sometimes loses his cool and yells at employees. It is said that some of Biden's staff refused to meet with him in private due to his infamous rage. Some of the president's warnings, according to current and former aides who have seen or experienced some of the outbursts, include "God dammit, how the f--k don’t you know this?" and "Get the f--k out of here."

The incumbent President was retaliated against by Trump's campaign for his purported remarks. Politico was informed by Chris Lacivita, a top Trump campaign aide, that "It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies."

On Thursday night, conservatives attacked Biden on social media for his remarks against Trump. One user commented on X, "As Biden tries to jail Trump through his Justice Dept, Biden's operatives leak vulgar attacks on him." Another one wrote, "Yes the angry, petty, vengeful man who rages about Trump in private would never sic his DOJ on his predecessor and 2024 competitor. Rule of law and whatnot. I am sure Trump's defense attorneys are VERY interested in this for selective prosecution claims." A third one wrote, "Biden has always been a lowlife and ignoramus."

Concerns about Biden's age, the exit from Afghanistan, and inflation have been voiced by voters, but there is some optimism for the president's team in a straight-up race against Trump. Despite the fact that the former president is winning in many polls, two recent ones predicted that Biden would beat him in a face-to-face contest. Although Biden and Trump are vying for swing votes this year, Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee in 2024 and is the frontrunner to defeat Nikki Haley, the only opponent left in the race from his party.

According to a Moody's Analytics analysis, given his performance in the 2020 presidential contest, Biden may get two more electoral college votes than Trump in 2024. The report stated, "President Biden is expected to win reelection but by a thin margin, and the election could easily flip with only small shifts in the economy's performance, his approval rating, voter turnout, and how well third-party candidates do. On the margin, political factors favor Trump's candidacy, while economic factors favor Biden's."