Bianca Censori’s Dad Wants to Talk to Kanye West About Her Outfits: 'Trashy Naked Trophy Pony'

According to sources, Bianca Censori's father has expressed his desire to 'sit down' and speak with her daughter's husband, Kanye West. Model Bianca, 29, ran the possibility of spending up to a year in prison or paying a big fine after showing up to the renowned annual Fashion Week in the French capital wearing translucent tights without any undergarments.

According to sources who spoke to Daily Mail, Bianca's father, a former prisoner, thinks West has turned his daughter into a commodity. The source said, "Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony. He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."

The insider added, "He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife." The rapper seems to be keeping Censori away from her family members, the insider said before adding, "If this isn't bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori's daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family."

In 1982, Leo was found guilty of having heroin, an illegal import, and was sentenced to five years in jail. He has also been found guilty of carrying a handgun and ammo. As for Bianca, her uncle Eris Censori, he's a reputed mafia hitman who was once nicknamed "Melbourne's Al Capone," according to Marca. He was formerly given a death sentence for murder, but it was subsequently reduced to life in prison.

The Yeezy architect may have exposed herself when photos of her out and about in Paris surfaced online, showing her bare bottom. Due to France's strict regulations regarding nudity, her most recent outfit—which is her most revealing to date—may give rise to significant legal action. It's been sufficient to drive her father Leo to the brink. Sexual displays in public places in front of others are punished by one year in jail and a fine of €15,000, as stated in Article 222–32 of the French criminal code.

Bianca was joined on the Parisian stroll by the 46-year-old rapper, who was fully concealed in a black leather jacket, matching sweatpants, and shoes. At dinner at the celebrity hangout Ferdi, which is adored by celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid and is known for its famed hamburgers, the duo donned the bold ensemble. Over the last year, Bianca has encountered legal issues many times. Her detractors have called for a fine for public immorality due to her skimpy Italian attire. She stunned fans last summer when, while dining with the rapper in Tuscany, she showed off her see-through nude catsuit.