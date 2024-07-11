INQUISITR.COM / Celebrity

Bianca Censori Was Flaunting Her Body in Daring Clothes Way Before Meeting Kanye West

Old images of Bianca Censori shed light on the ongoing speculations that she is being forced by her husband Kanye West to wear raunchy outfits that flaunt her toned body. However, according to XXL magazine, her statement-risque outfits are not a post-West thing. The images unearthed from a particular modeling gig show her with a belt tightly wrapped around her bosoms and wearing knit biker shorts.

In another controversial photo shoot, the model sports a sheer top. These snaps of going topless to only covering her assets with bare hands douse claims that the rapper is parading the architect-turned-model against her will and comfort. The public appearances while being scantily clad have however increased, becoming the new norm for Censori which prompted her father to express concern.

According to Daily Mail, Leo Censori's close aide shared, "Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity. He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."

 

Censori has modeled for Sasha Label with similar outfits back in 2021, posing and adorning varying beach outfits. The resurfaced images made a bang on the internet last year. The 29-year-old was the former head of architecture at Yeezy and was later spotted shooting for the Yeezy line on many occasions. According to sources who spoke to InTouch Weekly, West has never forced his wife to dress in a certain way.

 

"Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated, and beyond ambitious. This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public," the insider revealed. "People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is," the source explained.

 

According to Page Six, Censori recently dined at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Florence, Italy, with her husband. The night out made headlines for yet another head-turning outfit. She came out in a sheer poncho that left very little to the imagination. The dinner date at Il Palagio, located at the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze garnered the attention of onlookers. Following the dinner, the pair were also spotted in the airport at Narita, Japan, sporting the same outfit, accessorized with a headscarf and a pullover. 

 

The couple headed for economy seats as reported by their fellow passengers. According to Page Six, after losing his billionaire status in 2022, following anti-semitic remarks on X (formerly Twitter), West has been living in a modest apartment with his wife. His remarks led to a huge fallout with several brands and business partners who distanced themselves from his hot mess. Censori married West in December 2022, a few months after his widely covered split from reality star Kim Kardashian

