Bianca Censori Plans to Have Kids With Kanye West and to Continue Wearing Racy Outfits

Kanye West and Bianca Censori who have stirred numerous controversies with their fashion and lifestyle choices since tying the knot in 2022, plan to begin a family soon. An insider revealed to The US Sun, “Bianca is in her element. She loves the attention and being dressed by Ye, despite what everyone thinks of her outfits. She feels a lot of her looks are artistic, not just about fashion. Bianca is fully dedicated and in it for the long haul, she doesn’t care what people think of her. I wouldn’t be surprised if she got pregnant soon and she'll still wear revealing outfits the same as Rihanna did."

Kanye West declares his wife Bianca Censori will be wearing LESS clothes then ever before in 2024 as he posts a slew of racy snaps: 'No pants this year' https://t.co/mAW5JKIz3J — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 2, 2024

The insider further shared that the couple is "always laughing and joking" despite appearing emotionless in photographs scrutinized by fans. "She feels like royalty with Kanye...She is happy to support everything he does and be there at all times, even if he’s intense." In the lyrics of his Vultures album featuring Ty Dollar $ign, West stated that he desires more kids with his second wife.

In the hit track Keys To My Life, he raps, "You already know my M.O.​ / Is you ready for the Venmo? You already know my demo / You already know I'm impulsive / And another baby is my end goal." The rapper's close pal, Justin Laboy, also told a TMZ photographer last month at LAX Airport, that the couple may be planning kids. "I think they are going to have a bunch of babies...I love her. She's great. She lives an amazing life," he added. “I've been around Ye for years now, and she’s extremely happy."

#BiancaCensori & husband #KanyeWest and all four of his children for Easter Sunday outing. pic.twitter.com/srlG6szcVe — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) April 1, 2024

Echoing Laboy's claims, a source recently disclosed to The Daily Mail, that Censori wants kids with West and has already “discussed baby plans with her family," despite those close to her thinking it's an extremely bad idea. They added, "He is her husband so of course she has talked about this, and being a stepmom to Kanye's kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger." The former model has frequently been spotted with West's children on family outings and seems to get along well with them. West shares four children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian— North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

"There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea," the source added. "They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all," they concluded.