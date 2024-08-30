Bianca Censori Looked Visibly Distressed as She Walked Nearly Barefoot With Kanye West at LA Party

Bianca Censori draws attention with each new ensemble she wears, her latest outing in LA with her husband Kanye West was for a private celebration in West Hollywood. The all-white event was organized to honor Ty Dolla $ign, who worked with West on his most recent album, Vultures, on his 42nd birthday. The former model wore a short dress that featured a plunging neckline, showing off her tanned legs and endless cleavage. Her bare feet appeared to have been taped onto the black platforms she walked on, adding to the ensemble's unusual look. Censori wore her hair in slicked-back style and used natural, dewy makeup to draw attention to her sharp facial features. Despite her striking outfit, Censori appeared timid as she arrived at the birthday celebration. She did not smile and looked visually distressed while entering the party venue.

The Donda rapper on the other hand sported a white t-shirt with short sleeves that showed off his forearm tattoos. West complimented the ensemble with large Timberland boots and matched the shirt with relaxed sweatpants. As per The US Sun, the famed couple came under heavy criticism last week when Censori was the only one wearing a provocative skintight silver catsuit while being on a dinner outing with West's kids. One fan harshly commented on Reddit, saying, "It feels so f**ked that these kids are exposed the way they are." "She looks so miserable and who wouldn't be, dressed like a f**king fembot going to get ice cream with your 'beloved' husband's kids," a second fan wrote. The Bound 2 rapper shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 43: North, 10; Saint, 8; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 4.

Along with the concerns expressed by fans that Kanye is attempting to control or humiliate his wife through her outrageous attire, her father Leo is said to have stated that he plans to speak with Kanye about the issue. Insiders indicate that Censori is all in with the Flashing Lights rapper, despite warnings from fans and her own family to the contrary. “Bianca is in her element. She loves the attention and being dressed by Ye, despite what everyone thinks of her outfits. She feels a lot of her looks are artistic, not just about the fashion." "Bianca is fully dedicated and in it for the long haul, she doesn’t care what people think of her," another celebrity source revealed.

"I wouldn't be surprised if she got pregnant soon and she'll still wear revealing outfits the same as Rihanna did," the sources said, implying that the young Yeezy architect wants to have children with Kanye. Backing up the rumors, West's friend Justin Laboy shared, "I think they are going to have a bunch of babies," while speaking to a photographer in March.

