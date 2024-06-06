Bianca Censori Expresses Dismay Over Kanye West's Plans to Venture into Adult Film Content

Bianca Censori is said to be enraged with her husband Kanye West following his recent foray into the adult film industry. The former Yeezy designer is allegedly upset about Ye's latest career decision, especially after what she perceives him to be "parading her around naked" for the past many months. Last month, West announced on Instagram, since deleted, about "Yeezy Porn" coming soon. Subsequently, his account appeared to be deactivated.

West is said to be engaged in "casting and art direction" for this project, as per TMZ reports. Additionally, it was indicated that the Yeezy brand is launching a "wider adult entertainment division." According to a source, Censori is now worried that she may be pressured to appear in these films. As per a recent source quoted by InTouch, the sources close to the former architect shared, "She's freaking out and with good reason. Kanye's been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a porn star, and now she knows why!" Claiming it to be the "last straw" for Censori.

The source also revealed, "Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale." It added, "She's already got all the notoriety she needs from him, and her friends say she's ready to walk." Reports have already indicated that Ye desired Censori to feature in a pornographic film, but she has expressed her reluctance to be involved. Following remarks from porn star John Legendary, who proposed that Censori's bold fashion choices may be linked to a "publicity stunt" associated with Kanye's Yeezy Porn project.

Legendary speculated that rather than releasing adult content, West might introduce a provocative clothing line with Censori serving as his "muse." Speaking to Mirror he said, "I'm not sure if this is like a publicity stunt, or even something to get people excited and talking because it could be a branch to a fashion collection." The adult star shared, "He's been on record saying that s*x can inspire him. So I feel like porn, s*x, can inspire his creativity. It can inspire fashion. And so I really think it's going to be something related to fashion."

He added, "When I think of the whole fashion aspect, when you see the transformation of Bianca his wife from how she used to dress to how she dresses now, it's very bold and risqué and see-through and showing a lot of skin. And I'm sure he has a lot of influence on what she wears because she wears a lot of avant-garde pieces. So I'm wondering if Ye wants to do some kind of collection that resembles the clothing she wears. Because I'm sure he probably designed it or had some of his people design it."