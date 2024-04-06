Bianca Censori Covers Modesty with Purse on Dinner with Kanye in LA

Bianca Censori has baffled the netizens yet again with her choice of ensemble while on an outing with her husband, Kanye West. This time, the architect, shocked onlookers with sheer stockings as she hid her modesty with a black laced purse.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Censori paired a revealing black bra with flesh-colored lace tights, opting not to wear underwear as she covered herself with her purse while walking to the restaurant. Earlier, she had received criticism for not wearing underwear publicly in France, risking potential legal consequences such as a substantial fine or imprisonment for indecent exposure. However, it was later disclosed that the brunette employed a well-known Hollywood special effects technique to achieve the nude illusion appearance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Shin

Rumors have it that Censori allegedly fears she's being used as a 'marketing tool' by West. The Aussie stunner sported glowy makeup and her brunette hair was styled in a bun. Meanwhile, West strolled closely beside his scantily-clad spouse in a baggy all-black outfit. The Flashing Lights hitmaker kept the hood of his sweatshirt up over his head and, despite it being nighttime, had sunglasses on.

Bianca Censori seemed to be channeling an old episode of "Seinfeld" -- in which one of the characters wore nothing but a bra and caused heads to turn.



Take a closer look 👉 https://t.co/fRPjor0dBV pic.twitter.com/TLu9K4kmC8 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2024

As an apparent dig at Adidas — who severed ties with the rapper in 2022 over his anti-Semitic tirades — West wore black Nike sneakers. The couple tied the knot in December 2022 just weeks after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, 43, with whom he shares four children. The rapper has paraded his current wife around the world in racy getups — including going nude beneath a see-through raincoat in LA and stepping out sans pants in foreign countries — and concern has been mounting over whether or not she is being controlled by the controversial rapper.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. pic.twitter.com/wGiCod53A3 — Entertainment Yard (@eyard_) April 5, 2024

According to an insider who recently spoke to DailyMail.com, Censori is becoming increasingly aware of being "overexposed" and is growing weary of being utilized as a "free marketing tool" for West's forthcoming album, Vultures 2. According to the insider, she is feeling the urge to step back and take a break, despite previously enjoying the attention she received. They noted that the mounting pressure from West to ramp up publicity ahead of the release of Vultures 2 has become burdensome. Reportedly, Censori now wants to shift her focus away from her provocative displays and instead concentrate on starting a family with West after his album is released.

The couple's recent outing in LA coincides with a legal dispute involving the rapper and an ex-employee from his now-closed Donda Academy. Former Yeezy team member Trevor Phillips, who transitioned to the Donda Academy in California, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles. According to legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Phillips alleges disturbing behavior from West, including threats to shave students' heads and confine them to cages. Phillips, who worked with West for nine months starting in November 2022, asserts that West made alarming statements to students and exhibited preferential treatment toward white employees.