Bianca Censori Brings Back Controversial Look, Spotted Clutching Pillow in Italy With Kanye West

Bianca Censori is known by now for making eccentric and risqué fashion choices in public. The former model was recently spotted in Florence, Italy with rapper husband Kanye West sporting one of her most controversial looks. As per the pictures obtained by The UK Sun, Censori wore a long-sleeved, skintight thong bodysuit that was all white. To complete the revealing style, she wore black thigh-high boots to cover up her toned legs. Once again, she picked out one of her favorite street accessories to cover her modesty: a white cushion that she clutched tightly to her bosom. Her brunette hair was pulled back and secured in a bun. On the other hand, West wore an all-white outfit that included a hooded sweatshirt, matching leggings, and shoes to coordinate with his wife's color scheme.

BIANCA CENSORI & KANYE WEST SPOTTED TOGETHER IN FLORENCE, ITALY🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qKHEtG5k0I — Ye (@ye_world_) May 27, 2024

The two lovers were captured on camera by photographers in Los Angeles, California, just a few days before their lavish trip to Italy. The Yeezy architect was seen driving her elegant silver Porsche out of The Chateau Marmont, while West sat in the back passenger seat, absorbed in a phone conversation.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by The Hollywood Curtain

As per The NY Post, Censori was seen strolling around in a beige translucent bodysuit with a velvet purple pillow against her chest last year while the pair were visiting Florence, Italy. The attention-grabbing outfit is just one of many that the former model and the Donda rapper wore during their trip to Italy. They also had a run-in with the law in Venice after the now-famous NSFW boat trip where West was caught with his pants down. The pair were given a permanent ban by Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the Venetian water taxi operator, and are allegedly the subject of an Italian police investigation for potentially violating "standards of public decorum" after their indecent ride.

Bianca Censori keeps breasts covered with pillow as she steps out in another sheer outfit https://t.co/jARpRWwwlN pic.twitter.com/l7AydCrLao — Page Six (@PageSix) September 7, 2023

“The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies,” a law enforcement source told The DailyMail, adding that local authorities have received “complaints from people who witnessed” the ordeal. “The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction,” the source continued, noting that “any breaches are severely punished.” Elisabetta Pesce, councilor for public security in Venice, stated then: "Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world."

Kanye West butt out on a boat ride with bianca censori in Italy. pic.twitter.com/Sb1QHuWAyL — Tren&Glim (@TrenGlim) August 29, 2023

An insider close to the city's mayor Luigi Brugnaro stated: "By chance the monthly meeting on public security is imminent and this sort of behavior will be discussed. Venice is famous for being one of the most beautiful cities in the world and we expect tourists to maintain a respectable level of decency when visiting. These public acts of spectacle are not what we or the millions of tourists who come here each year wish to see and we take a very dim view of it. We can only hope that the prosecutor imposes a fine and then the couple will think long and hard about their behaviour if they return to Venice in the future."