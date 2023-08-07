Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles Reveals The Story Of How The Singer Got Her Iconic Name

In the realm of music and stardom, few names shine as brightly as Beyoncé. As a global superstar, she has achieved legendary status and become a household name known by millions around the world. But behind the fame and glamour lies a touching story that symbolizes the power of resilience and the bond between a mother and her daughter according to The Things.

Image Source: Getty Images | Bryan Bedder

Also Read: Inside Beyonce & Adele's Friendship: Beyonce Once Said Adele's Music Is Like 'Listening To God'

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was originally born as Celestine Beyoncé, a name that reflected her rich Creole roots and held a special significance for the family. It was her brother, Roland Beyincé, who shared the heartfelt story of how Beyoncé got her name during the 2013 premiere of his niece's documentary, Life is But a Dream. He said, "My sister Tina didn't think we had enough boys in the family to keep the name going, so she gave Beyoncé our last name as the first name."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Mora

The gesture carried a powerful message that transcends gender norms, showing that girls, too, can proudly bear and preserve their family legacy. In doing so, Beyoncé's name became a testament to the strength of women and the importance of familial connections. However, the story of the Beyoncé name also reveals a darker chapter in history - one marked by racism and discrimination. The family's birth certificate situation was tainted by racial bias, as Black people were systematically denied proper documentation. The misspelling of the name on various birth certificates was a product of society's callous disregard for the rights and dignity of Black individuals, leaving them with incomplete identities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: Taylor Swift ‘Stood Up’ for Harry Styles When Beyonce Fans Criticized Him During His Grammy Speech

Tina Knowles-Lawson spoke candidly with USA Today, "So I said, 'Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?' And [her mother] said, 'I did one time, the first time, and I was told, 'Be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate,' because at one time Black people didn’t get birth certificates." She added, "They didn't even have a birth certificate, because it meant that you really didn't exist. You weren't important. It was that subliminal message." Despite this adversity, the Beyoncé family persevered, and the name took on a deeper meaning as a symbol of resilience and empowerment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: Beyonce as Storm in Viral Fan Art Fuels Speculations of Her Entry Into MCU's 'X-Men Reboot'

The legacy of Beyoncé's name carries with it the strength of those who fought against injustice and sought to assert their identity in the face of systemic discrimination. In the present day, Beyoncé's name has become synonymous with influence and impact. Her success as a global superstar has elevated her name to extraordinary heights, making it a powerful emblem of artistry, empowerment, and change. Through her music, philanthropy, and activism, Beyoncé has used her platform to advocate for important causes and uplift marginalized communities. As fans continue to chant her name at concerts and celebrate her accomplishments, they now know the deeper story behind the iconic name.

References:

https://www.thethings.com/the-touching-story-behind-how-beyonc-got-her-name/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/09/16/beyonce-how-racist-birth-certificate-change-created-stars-mononym/5821942002/

More from Inquisitr

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Flaunts Luxurious $1,200 Dior Sneakers

Beyonce Drops Lizzo's Name from Live Concert Tribute Post Harassment Lawsuit