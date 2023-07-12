Beyoncé’s Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Robbed of $1 Million in Cash and Jewelry in Home Burglary

Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé's mother, experienced a burglary at her Los Angeles-area residence. According to TMZ, the 69-year-old entrepreneur suffered a loss of $1 million in cash and jewelry when burglars stole a safe. The report suggests that Knowles-Lawson had previously contacted the police in April regarding vandalism at her home. On Wednesday morning, she was informed about the missing items when an acquaintance visited her estate and brought it to her attention.

The news outlet notes that on July 5 a member of Knowles-Lawson's team discovered that her entire safe had been taken. Although the exact location of the fashion designer at the time of the incident is unknown, it was mentioned that she was out of town during the weekend. On Sunday, July 9, Knowles-Lawson shared footage from Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Toronto, captioning the clip with: “Love this Camouflage Ivy Park @ivypark fit worn last night on the Toronto Show. [In] love with all of the designs! @beyonce Renasancecworld [sic] Tour!”

Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the burglary incident. They are actively searching for video footage and speaking to neighbors who might have relevant information. Presently, they have not made any significant breakthroughs in the case.

This incident follows an earlier one in the spring when Knowles-Lawson contacted the police after hearing unusual sounds near the front of her property. TMZ previously reported that on April 1 that a man was discovered throwing rocks at her mailbox. Upon the arrival of officers, the suspect fled the scene but was tracked by a helicopter, leading to his swift capture and subsequent placement in custody on a psychiatric hold. Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson, aged 76, share the residence. The Daily Mail reported that no one was harmed during the incident, and the businesswoman and her husband chose not to press charges or file a report.

Knowles-Lawson was not the only one this week to find herself a victim of burglary. TMZ reported that on Monday, July 10, authorities confirmed that Damson Idris' residence was broken into, and the burglars managed to steal his safe. However, their loot amounted to only $500 worth of unspecified items. The incident is currently being investigated, and the cost of repairing the damages to Idris' home is estimated to be around $2000, surpassing the value of the stolen items.

Knowles-Lawson, renowned for her noteworthy contributions to the entertainment industry and her role as a devoted mother to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has consistently been engaged in philanthropic activities. Despite the distress caused by the recent burglary, Knowles-Lawson remains steadfast in her dedication to supporting others. Law enforcement agencies are actively and diligently investigating the burglary with the goal of apprehending the culprits and retrieving the stolen belongings.

