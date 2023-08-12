Queen Beyonce’s Diva Demands on Tour Includes This Bizarre Object, You Will Never Guess What It Is

Several famous celebrities are known for their eccentric backstage demands, from the tale of Van Halen demanding that all the brown M&Ms be taken out of their bowl of candy to the rumor of Katy Perry requesting freeze-dried strawberries and a variety of very specific flowers to be in every dressing room — but Beyoncé might take the cake.

While the diva is on tour, Beyoncé's staff needs to have a package of toilet seats shipped out to every country where she performs so she has her own toilet seats, according to OK! Magazine. The superstar's crew must make sure she never uses a public bathroom that has been used by someone else in the past.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Buda Mendes

Exclusive backstage photos acquired by The Sun reveal a container labeled "Beyoncé... toilet seats" among the massive amount of luggage she transports to every event. "Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything. Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one."

"Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container," the source spilled.

#EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce pays thousands to fly toilet seats around the world so she never has to sit on a used onehttps://t.co/7ylUF3nmPn pic.twitter.com/eKqN6570h5 — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) August 4, 2023

The 41-year-old also requests titanium drinking straws and alkaline water that must be provided at a precise 21 degrees Fahrenheit, in addition to immaculate toilet seats. She also asks for hand-carved ice balls to be on hand so she may put them in her mouth and cool up her throat before performances, reportedly to aid with her singing.

Beyoncé also rides about backstage in a customized golf buggy that is draped in black sheets to conceal her identity. Additionally, she has a private section with a large eating space for herself and her entourage; however, the tour staff is not permitted within 50 meters of it, or to eat any leftover food.

Despite how specific and odd the bathroom demands are, Beyoncé is not the only Grammy Award winner to ask for new toilet seats. Madonna has also previously insisted on bringing a fresh one to every venue. When she appeared at the TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2012, a source at the venue disclosed to the Daily Express that the singer's contract requires workers to change the toilet seat in her dressing room before she comes for the event. The insider said, "Yup, new toilet seat again."

Mary J. Blige also reportedly asks venue staff to buy her a brand new toilet seat for every concert venue, and her rider states she should have a “private toilet (with a new toilet seat).” Blige also requests a couch for her dressing area, red vine licorice, and Aveda candles, as reported by Foxy.

Stupid. Less germs on seat than in sink she uses to wash with! - Mary J. Blige demands new toilet seat for every show - http://t.co/q6PNyVuB — Sumo Smoker (@SumoSmoker420) April 13, 2012

