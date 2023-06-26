Beyoncé's Dancer Saves the Day by Avoiding Wardrobe Malfunction During 'Renaissance' Tour

Thanks to one of her dancers, Beyoncé escaped a wardrobe malfunction during her recent performance in Germany. The Cuff It singer, 41, graced the stage at her Renaissance tour stop in Hamburg on Wednesday night wearing a hot pink halter gown with two hip-high slits, from her own brand, Ivy Park. The Hamburg performance saw the involvement of the French dance group Les Twins, which includes the duo Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

According to Page Six, one of the of straps on her Beyoncé gown began to slide as she sang her No. 1 single Break My Soul. Fortunately, one of the brothers from the Les Twins group reacted quickly and jumped in front of Beyoncé to shield her from the audience. He seized the Grammy winner's hand and placed it on the top of her sequined dress to signal that she should make a rapid change.

Image Credit: TikTok | @byseyn

Fans marveled over how the skilled dancer saved the day and the scene was caught on camera by audience members. “The professionalism, the slickness, the simplicity in his movement placing her own hand where she needed to cover! too good,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Now that is talent. That he saw something happening and didn’t miss a beat while performing and allowed her to fix it. Love Les Twins." A third person said, “Professionals at their best. Baby that’s real love for the queen. And then the show must go on."

Since the beginning of her tour in May, Beyoncé has performed wearing a variety of stunning designer ensembles, including original designs by Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, and Valentino, reports Page Six. Most recently, in honor of Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the US that honors the emancipation of enslaved black people, the Drunk in Love singer chose to wear clothes only by black designers.

Image Credit: TikTok | @byseyn

Beyoncé appeared in her Amsterdam show wearing a crystal-covered catsuit by Feben, a silver bodysuit by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, and a shimmering red gown by Ferragamo’s Maximilian Davis. In addition to the aforementioned hot pink Ivy Park gown, the former Destiny's Child singer also wore a scarlet bodysuit by Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White and a metallic outfit by LaQuan Smith. In July, Beyoncé will begin the North American part of her Renaissance world tour.

The star recently turned heads with her ethereal futuristic silver ensemble while performing on her tour. On June 18, the singer uploaded images of this recent stage outfit to Instagram. She began the carousel of pictures with a gorgeous dress and cape that is both futuristic and heavenly.

A long-sleeved, nude-toned minidress with feather-like silver embellishments covered the structured attire. It had a plunging neckline, a form-fitting design, and a stunning round collar that rose above her shoulders. The cape was made of gauzy, iridescent-gold fabric that spilled to the floor and along its hem were magnificent silver rings.

