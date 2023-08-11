Beyonce Spends Thousands to Carry This Weird Item With Her on All Her Tours

Beyonce apparently has a "toilet problem." But because she's Queen Bey, she can afford the solution. The singer is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, visiting stadiums and venues in countries like the UK, the Netherlands, and the United States. It is obvious she carries her essentials to these locations, but this one particular item is, umm.. gross.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Christopher Polk

Celebrities, in general, are known for traveling with some weird stuff that is probably "essential" for them. Since they are used to a high-profile life, they often lay out conditions in agreement to appear at a specific venue. But fans were recently in disbelief after a picture surfaced of Beyonce carrying her own toilet seats as part of her luggage, reported the Daily Mail.

Apparently, the 41-year-old singer spends thousands to fly her "personal" toilet seats while on a world tour. As per the Irish Mirror, it is alleged that she doesn't want to sit on one that's been used by anyone else. After visiting various locations, she's already concluded her European leg.

The recent claims suggest she has her own toilet seats flown to each destination of her tour which is set to end in October 2023. And her team ensures she never sits on a used one, ever. A source told The Sun, "Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The outlet shared a photo of a container from backstage, which featured a label with her name on it and also read, "Toilet Seats." The source further said, "Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts, and a personal toilet seat happens to be one."

The insider also claimed her people are now used to it: "Her tour roadies have seen everything, so it's not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container." (un) Surprisingly, her loo has a ride as well.

Beyoncé transports her toilet seats in a customized golf buggy covered in black sheets to protect her bizarre request while she travels. However, this shouldn't surprise the fans because Queen Bey isn't the only celebrity with such odd demands. There are several others who have equal, if not more, absurd requests.

The list of celebs known for their elaborate requests includes Katy Perry, who travels with an extensive 45-page rider. Another one is Van Halen's infamous demand for a bowl of M&Ms with all the brown ones removed.

In 2013, Queen Bey demanded her crew be dressed in one hundred percent cotton clothing. The other demands asked for her water to be chilled to exactly -6 °C and £700 titanium straws to drink it, plus hand-carved ice balls to cool her throat. Beyonce has a VIP zone "exclusively" for her and her entourage, along with a huge dining area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

But the tour crew is not allowed to walk even 50 meters near her zone. In fact, the team doesn't even get any leftover food to eat.

She's 'The' Queen, after all.

