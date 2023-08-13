Beyoncé Says This Iconic Girl Band Inspired Her to Achieve Stardom, Fame and Success

Beyonce is best known for her resounding career in the music industry. From producing several Grammy-winning tracks to being a proud entrepreneur in other business empires. It has garnered her a net worth of $540 Million as per Forbes. Hard work, passion, and determination have molded her into who she currently is - Queen B indeed. But, through this journey of becoming a global phenomenon, the singer credited one very specific band for her success.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Also Read: ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Called Out Joy Behar and Ryan Reynolds for Rudeness, Immensely Praising Beyoncé

Before she could establish herself as a solo artist, the singer was part of the legendary girl group known as Destiny’s Child, which consisted not just of her but also of Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the time. Their rivals were none other than the Spice Girls, comprised of Victoria Beckham and Mel B, among other talented singers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

In an interview for a podcast known as Breaking Beauty Products, Beckham recalled a very wholesome conversation between her and Beyonce a few years ago when they met. As the supermodel recalled, the singer revealed that it was the Spice Girls who were her biggest role models. And that they ‘inspired’ her to become who she is now.

"I met Beyonce a few years ago," shares Beckham. And goes on to mention the high praise and compliments she received from the Halo singer. And confessed Beyonce’s exact words to her. "It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do," gushes the Single Ladies singer to her. And went on to mention the pride she felt as a woman. "It made me proud to be a girl. I’m proud to be who I am," she adds.

Also Read: Queen Beyonce’s Diva Demands on Tour Includes This Bizarre Object, You Will Never Guess What It Is

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice Girls (@spicegirls)

The fashion designer went on to mention the feelings of utmost glee that she had upon hearing the said compliment. It even elated Beckham to know that her brief time in the music industry had a butterfly effect on a leading and gifted woman in the music industry.

Also Read: Beyoncé’s Empowering Proclamation ‘Trans Is Beautiful’ Leaves Laverne Cox Emotional: “I Don’t Have Words”

The footballer’s wife emphasizes some key traits of the singer’s success, she says, "When someone like Beyonce, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she’s inspired by the Spice Girls…" Beckham briefly paused. And concludes by saying, "I think that’s quite something."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The star is presently on her Renaissance Tour in the capital city of Washington DC, where she recently delivered a breathtaking performance as per usual. She posted a carousel of instances from the show, including a cheering crowd that surrounded her. The Run The World singer stopped hearts in her stunning chrome-silver-theme couture dress that was the epitome of pizazz and sparkle.

The highlight of her outfit, besides the bedazzled disco-style knee-high boots, was the matching hat that stole the show. As if things couldn't get more fabulous, she also sported another outfit that portrayed vintage colored glass present at a few historic landmarks—before the silver outfit change, that is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Fans in the comment section were in awe of this and expressed their thoughts respectively. "This is FIRE" added an excited fan. "A GODDESS YOU ARE " declared another person. "Beyonce you look stunning..." added a final one in conclusion. Like so her fandom praised the outfit and the singer accordingly.

References:

https://www.forbes.com/profile/beyonce-knowles/

More from Inquisitr

Beyonce Spends Thousands to Carry This Weird Item With Her on All Her Tours

Inside Beyonce & Adele's Friendship: Beyonce Once Said Adele's Music Is Like 'Listening To God'