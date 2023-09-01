Beyoncé Fans Spot a 'Pregnancy Clue' Hinting She Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Jay-Z

Following her recent performance during the Las Vegas leg of the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé has left her fans wondering and inquisitive. After repeatedly placing her hand over her stomach as she strutted down the catwalk, the 41-year-old bewildered the crowd. As per the US Sun, TikTok fans are already speculating that the singer of the smash song Drunk in Love is expecting her fourth child. Beyoncé was seen in the popular TikTok video from the concert sporting a metallic full-sleeve minidress with a high neckline.

The garment has white and silver stripes but has silver accents that make the body of the dress appear sheer. On her chest, there appears to be an embroidered, glittering red heart. "She may be pregnant", an admirer said in response to the original poster of the video, which questioned whether she was carrying a "hidden gem."

Also Read: When Rihanna Met Jay-Z First Time as a 16-Year-Old, She Was Star-Struck | “I Was Shaking”

The Renaissance World Tour has returned to US soil after completing eight gigs overseas where Beyoncé held her first performance from the 56-date tour in Stockholm in May. The tour is expected to continue across North America until October. According to People, years after the Single Ladies songstress had created an epic moment after announcing her first pregnancy during the performance of Love On Top at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Tina Knowles-Lawson has revealed what exactly went through before the iconic moment. In 2021 Tina posted a short clip of the performance on Instagram with a long caption detailing the style drama that ensued before Beyoncé went on stage. "Well, this was a stressful night, at least it began that way!!!" Knowles-Lawson wrote. "It wound up turning into a beautiful night but two hours before the performance we realized that the pants that I had gotten made were too tight and uncomfortable; the panel that I had put in them was not stretchy enough."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

Also Read: Beyoncé Bought a $40M Jet for Jay-Z, And Surprisingly Here's What He Bought Her in Return

"Two hours before the performance I was at 'A Pea in the Pod' Maternity shop," Knowles-Lawson shared. "I bought two sizes in maternity pants but wound up taking the panel off of one of them and putting it in the ones that I had made! Because the shape of the store-bought ones was not right! Thank God it worked. And when she opened that jacket and showed her stomach it was the biggest relief ever for myself, Ty Hunter, and Tim White. We didn't have to keep the secret anymore. I didn't have to design with the first priority being to camouflage the growing belly! Like Glastonbury, And even more stressful a live whole show at the Historical Roseland Ballroom!"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: How Rihanna Left Abusive Home & Signed Contract of Her Dreams With Jay-Z at Only 16: “I Had Butterflies”

We held our breath during the show because you could see her belly every once in a while !!! It was the best feeling in the world to show the whole world that tummy." Beyoncé married Jay Z in 2008. The power couple share three children, 11-year-old, Blue Ivy and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

More from Inquisitr

Doting Parents Beyonce & Jay-Z Gifted Blue Ivy an $80K Diamond-Crusted Barbie for Her First Birthday

Beyoncé Shows Support to Jay-Z’s ‘Book of HOV’ Exhibition With Daughter Blue-Ivy in Between Tour Dates