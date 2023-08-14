Beyoncé' Ensures Fans' Safety, Pays DC Metro $100,000 To Keep Running Late After 2-Hour Concert Delay

When Beyoncé made a visit to Washington, D.C., for her Renaissance Tour, she paid $100,000 to keep the Metro stations open late so her fans could go home safely. On August 6th, a message was posted on the website of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, "Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: Beyoncé Says This Iconic Girl Band Inspired Her to Achieve Stardom, Fame and Success

It also stated, "The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses." Fans attending Beyoncé's Sunday concert at DC's FedEx Field had to seek refuge in the stadium's interior sections or wait out the storm elsewhere as the event was postponed due to inclement weather, as reported by Just Jared. According to WJLA, a local news station, numerous people received treatment for heat exhaustion during the holdup.

Beyoncé, 41, did not make any mention of her Metro contribution in her Instagram posts from August 7 (when the gig was rained off), but she did post a number of photographs from the event. In one scene, the stagehands on her tour are seen cleaning the stage. There were a lot of people, including Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, who came to Washington, DC for the two-night stopover of the Renaissance Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President Kamala Harris (@vp)

Harris, 58, captioned an Instagram photo of the pair in performance attire, "To the one of one, the number one, the only one, @Beyonce, thank you for a fun date night." Harris wore a gold button-up shirt and white slacks for their evening out, while Emhoff, 58, looked dapper in a black suit.

Also Read: ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Called Out Joy Behar and Ryan Reynolds for Rudeness, Immensely Praising Beyoncé

Beyonce remembered a fan who was slain while dancing to her music at one of her recent gigs. The New York Times stated that O'Shae Sibley was fatally stabbed at the Midwood Mobil station at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Allegedly, a group of young males approached O'Shae while he was voguing to Beyonce's song and started hurling homophobic comments at him. After an altercation, one of the males stabbed him, and the NYPD has acknowledged that the "incident is being investigated as a possible biased incident."

Also Read: Queen Beyonce’s Diva Demands on Tour Includes This Bizarre Object, You Will Never Guess What It Is

An eyewitness said to police, "He pulled out a knife and he just stabbed him and he ran away." O'Shae, who was openly homosexual according to his pals, was stabbed in the abdomen and eventually died at the hospital. Beckenbaur Hamilton, an O'Shae friend and neighbor, spoke to CBS News, "They were dancing. They were filling up on gas, but they were voguing, doing crazy, I can promise you. I wasn’t there, but I can tell you, just from what I saw, that’s just how they are. He comes out here and stops the music and just starts dancing and voguing and carrying on. He shows his colors. He’s not afraid. But he doesn’t go out there and say, ‘Oh, I’m this and that.’ But as soon as you see him you know that’s a proud gay man."

References:

https://www.justjared.com/2023/08/06/beyonce-pays-100000-to-keep-metro-dc-trains-running-later-for-fans-after-2-hour-concert-delay/

https://wmata.com/about/news/Hold-Up-Renaissance-World-Tour-fans-Metro-will-extend-the-last-train-by-an-extra-hour-to-weather-the-storm.cfm

https://wjla.com/news/local/fedex-field-shelter-in-place-beyonce-concert-renaissance-tour-weather-lightening-rain-cover-thunderstorms-sunday-performance

https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/nypd-oshae-sibley-28-stabbed-to-death-in-suspected-hate-crime-at-brooklyn-gas-station/

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/31/nyregion/stabbing-gas-station-brooklyn.html

More from Inquisitr

Beyoncé’s Empowering Proclamation ‘Trans Is Beautiful’ Leaves Laverne Cox Emotional: “I Don’t Have Words”

Beyonce Spends Thousands to Carry This Weird Item With Her on All Her Tours