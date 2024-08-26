Fans think Beyonce and Jay-Z Mansion Resembles an 'Empty Costco'- Even Though It's Worth $200 Million

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, power couple and music industry icons, turned heads with their purchase of a stunning $200 million mansion in Malibu. However, not all fans were impressed, with many taking to social media to express their disdain for the couple's new mansion. Some compared it to an "empty Costco distribution center" and others criticized its appearance as "ugly."

The extravagant property, located in the picturesque coastal city of Malibu, boasts unparalleled ocean views and comes with a price tag of a staggering $200 million. As soon as the news went viral, social media platforms ignited with fans sharing their thoughts on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new residence.

While the couple's success and choices are often praised, it seems their choice of architectural aesthetics did not resonate with everyone. Criticism ranged from comparisons to a "construction site" to likening the home's exterior to "prison walls." Some even humorously suggested that the couple could have saved money by purchasing an actual prison, given the similarities in design. One fan claimed it has “all the charm of an empty Costco distribution center,” while another wrote, "It will never fail to surprise me how celebrities can buy such ugly homes worth $200M that looks like a construction site."

Beyoncé and Jay Z recently purchased the most expensive home ever in the state of California for $200M.



According to tmz the home is designed by Tadao Ando located in the prime area of Malibu.💰 pic.twitter.com/h1rFlQLFCf — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) May 19, 2023

A person tweeted, “They really spent $200 mill for Prison walls,” while another added, “They could have just bought a prison since it looks identical. Saved money too!” Fans invoked imagery of war bunkers and abandoned malls to describe the mansion's appearance, claiming it lacked charm and character. Some found fault with the minimalist design, comparing it to a sterile environment or an uninspiring WWII bunker.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

As per Page Six, a critic wrote “It’s ugly Looks like a WWII bunker or abandoned mall.” Another remarked, “Ain’t nobody gonna catch a cold in that house ’cause it is sterile!” Some fans lightened the atmosphere by injecting humor into their comments. One fan jokingly contemplated what housewarming gift would be appropriate for the couple. “So do they like cupcakes? My home welcoming gift seems a little cheap,” they tweeted.

Acclaimed architect Tadao Ando, known for his spare and minimalist approach, crafted the structure. Influenced by Japanese design principles, Ando has a distinct style that may not align with conventional Western tastes. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $200 million mansion, reportedly purchased entirely in cash, has become California's most expensive home sale to date.

Although the couple's lavish real estate ventures are no secret, this recent acquisition adds to their illustrious property portfolio. In 2017, they also acquired a 12,000-square-foot Hamptons mansion for $26 million, showcasing their penchant for luxurious homes.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 27, 2023. It has since been updated.