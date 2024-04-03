‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Shannon Doherty Prepares for Impending ‘Death’, Gives away Belongings

Shannen Doherty is learning to let go amid her long-drawn struggle with breast cancer.

In the April 1 episode of Let's Be Clear, Doherty—who was first diagnosed in 2015, with a Stage 4 diagnosis in 2020—talked about being prepared for her own death by giving away a lot of her personal belongings to make it easy on her loved ones, per TODAY.

Doherty disclosed in a recent podcast episode that she has been clearing out some of her storage containers to simplify things for her family—especially her mother—if she passes away. The 52-year-old described that her mother will have less work to do after her death if she donates and sells some of her extra belongings, especially furniture.

“My priority at the moment is my mom... I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her,” she noted. “Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture,” she added.

Doherty stated that her loved ones will “have a cleaner, easier transition” after the challenging undertaking she's at right now. Doherty added that because of this process, she has come to understand that there are more worthwhile uses for the money she might get from selling some of her belongings. “I get to build different memories and I get to build memories with the people that I love,” she said. “I get to take my mom on vacations because I have all this extra sort of play money lying around and I’m not digging into the money that’s in my estate that’s going to make sure that everybody in my life is taken care of once I’m dead,” she said.

Doherty had a surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment after receiving her initial diagnosis of breast cancer in 2015. In 2017, she declared that she was in remission. But when the disease reappeared in 2020, she disclosed that it was at stage 4, and by 2023, the cancer had metastasized to her brain and bones, per Entertainment Tonight.

In the same episode, recalling a recent visit to her Tennessee residence, Doherty said she had to decide to give up her ambition to foster horses on the land. “I was packing up and I started crying because again, I felt like I was giving up on a dream and what did that mean for me?”

A few days later, Doherty went back to the property and saw that it required a lot of repairs, making it somewhat of a money trap. She was finding it easier to let go now. “I think somehow the brain works in mysterious ways where even though you’re incredibly sad about something and it feels like you’re giving up on something that was very special and important to you, you know that it’s the right thing to do and you know that it’s going to give you a sense of peace and a sense of calm,” she said.