Bethenny Frankel Gives Words of Advice to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has recently checked out of a mental health facility as a "totally different person". She is currently trying to work out a lucrative deal with the popular reality show producers for her possible highly-anticipated re-entry into the TV show after a cheating scandal with co-star Tom Sandoval nearly destroyed her career. Amidst the ongoing controversy, TV personality and author, Bethenny Frankel, has spoken in favor of Leviss. Speaking exclusively to ET while discussing the topic, Frankel said - "She had an affair. She's not the first person in the world that's had an affair and, you know, bullying or beating someone down for a tragic error that, yes, everybody has, like, Lord of the Flies grabbed and ripped the meat off the carcass. Great. Ok."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel)

Also Read: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Reunites With Dog He Got With Ex Raquel Leviss: "Back In My Life"

Frankel continued - "You were wrong, you slept with someone's boyfriend. It happens. You work in a bar on a reality television show, the most toxic environment in history. I didn't think it was a big deal but, of course, the media gods came through and were marketing it like it was the friggin' election." The famed entrepreneur added - "So, the girl was a punching bag for everybody on every talk show in the entertainment industry. So you get beaten up. Like Erika Jayne did get paid. You're gonna put me in a ring with Mike Tyson, I'm gonna get paid. So, yeah, she should not be shooting. She should be negotiating a contract that says ... 'I got dragged through the streets and I was abused mentally.' That is a good example of what reality television is about, that's a perfect example."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Araya Doheny

The former beauty queen also added a 'word of caution' for the 'young reality star' who faced severe backlash for her alleged affair publically, when asked if Leviss must return to the show to face her co-stars after struggling with mental health - "Absolutely not, the drug is too strong. The drug of the game. The drug of relevance. The drug of the money. The drug of always chasing the dragon and wanting to go back the next season and get that hit and show that you're really not the terrible person that they all think." Frankel also added a few encouraging words saying - "That's a producer's talent, when you've been beaten down and everyone hates you, you gotta go back next season. You can't end on this note."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raquel Leviss (@raquelleviss)

Also Read: Jax Taylor Says Raquel Leviss Is Not ‘Mentally Tough Enough’ to Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules'

Leviss publically apologized for the affair with co-star Sandoval and checked into a mental health facility - Meadows in Arizona for two months of treatment. The Bravo star has since then made major changes to her lifestyle including going back to her birth name - Rachel. She footed a whopping $200,000 bill for undergoing intensive therapy at the facility, since her check out, Rachel has been “holed up in a friend’s house and is uneasy about venturing out,” TMZ reported.

References:

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Leaves Mental Health Facility: “She's a Totally Different Person”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12332355/Bethenny-Frankel-argues-Raquel-Leviss-Vanderpump-Rules-gets-paid-bullied-adding-affair-not-big-deal.html

https://www.etonline.com/bethenny-frankel-says-rachel-leviss-should-not-continue-vanderpump-rules-without-negotiating-208394

https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/14/raquel-leviss-leaves-mental-health-facility-vanderpump-rules-tom-sandoval/

More from Inquisitr

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Go Missing During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Reception

Ariana Madix Joked About Being a "Throuple" With Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval in Unseen Clip