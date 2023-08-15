BFFs Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Twin in Stylish Outfits, Here's Someof Their Cool Looks

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou have been raising quite a few eyebrows with their close relationship, they have remained friends since their pre-teen years. “So, it all started when I met a beautiful bomb ass blonde at Barnes and Noble,” the makeup mogul had captioned a throwback selfie with Stassie on Instagram Stories revealing when they first met. In 2015, the Hulu star had gushed about the model to Teen Vogue - “You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life, and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Kylie said at that time. “Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.” They even ended up spending the quarantine together, Kylie loves to twin styles with her BFF most of the time. Kylie and Stassie keep sharing entertaining Tik Tok videos and post voguish pictures of together flaunting identically styled outfits.

The BFFs had a fun sleepover in January, they chose to wear polka-dotted skirts with matching deep neckline tops. Stassie and Kylie can be seen posing seductively on the bed, the model has captioned the images - "Sleepover." In June 2022, the Kylie cosmetics founder announced a mini collection STASSIE X KYLIE collaboration, she posted a picture of the two dressed identically in leather swimwear pink and blue respectively. Kylie had her hair colored pink to match the costume while Stassie posed with blue colored hair, the reality star captioned the picture - "AHHHH FINALLY !! @staskaranikolaou and I started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen 🤍 our mini collection includes a gloss duo, a special stassie lipkit, a highlighter in Stas’s perfect shade, and two fun liquid eyeliner pens. it was so special creating this with my best friend ✨ can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on it this next monday 6/13 on kyliecosmetics.com."

In August 2020, the BFFs can be seen sitting in a lavish room wearing matching Prada outfits, Kylie wore a white long-sleeved short dress with matching stockings and heels, and she accessorized the outfit with an orange Prada bucket hat. Meanwhile, Stassie chose the same style in all-black and wore a green Prada bucket hat. They are also carrying matching tiny purse.

The two best friends posed wearing matching Saks Potts coats in blue and orange respectively in December 2019. Stassie captioned the image - "Still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years are over." The famous duo also posed as Easter bunnies in black and white costumes for 2019 Halloween, Stassie captioned the photo - "Wifey". They also posed in shimmering Tinker Bell costumes for Halloween in the same year.

Most recently Kylie had staged controversy on Valentine's Day when she tagged Stassie as her - "Forever Valentine" with a set of pictures on Instagram. Both can be seen coordinating their outfits while posing at a basketball court. The two can be seen laughing, sharing a secret, and lip-locking in the images. Both the BFFs have worn matching bomber black jackets, baggy jeans, and white crop tops. They have accessorized their chic sporty look with white and black sports shoes respectively. On June 2019, Kylie celebrated their decade-old friendship with an Instagram post saying - “9 years later and you’re still a real one. I love you forever and always."

