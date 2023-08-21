Besties Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Twin at 'Date Night' Wear All-Black Chic Outfits

Fans were recently reminded of why Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are the most fashionable friends in Hollywood. For a girls' night out meal at popular Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi, the closest friends synchronized their chic street style. Each of the stars added their own current trends to the outfits, which resulted in a stylish all-black combination for the pair.

The 818 founder wore a skintight maxi-length gown to the event that had a translucent, high-neck top with long sleeves below an opaque spaghetti-strap slip. The cuffs of each of the sleeves were embellished with similar black rosettes for a striking finishing touch. Jenner completed her look with a pair of black flip-flops with short kitten heels and added delicate silver earrings and a small black shoulder bag as minimal accessories, Harper's Bazaar reported. She had pink lipstick, a brilliant blush, and loose tendrils in an updo in her hair. Jenner also posted a picture of the two of them in a mirror on her Instagram Stories with the words "date night" and the twin dancer emoji.

In the meantime, the creator of Rhode was dressed in a strapless midi-length gown with a deep sweetheart neckline and hourglass form that ended in a modest flair. She finished the look with a black Saint Laurent shoulder bag, a pair of timeless black pointed-toe shoes, big gold earrings, a glittering anklet, and black. She put her hair in a traditional high bun and finished off her glazed doughnut makeup look with pink blush.

The models went out earlier this summer with their close friend Lori Harvey for another glitzy ladies' night in Santa Monica. Upon their arrival, each of the celebrities displayed their individual fashion sense, with Jenner embracing the nude trend in a sheer dark-brown suit. The model and TV star's hair looked effortlessly cool, combed casually to the side, and she completed her monochromatic ensemble with a huge brown scale-leather purse tucked under her arm.

Bieber donned an enormous leather jacket over a ruched skirt combo, and Harvey wore a strapless black dress with body cutouts. Recently, Bieber shut down rumors that she and Jenner are at odds with one another. Fans started to assume a split between the model friends back in June when they were both vacationing in the South of France, but separately with their individual groups of friends, per PEOPLE.

Bieber put an end to the rumors on social media by uploading a nice photo of herself and Jenner relaxing by the pool on her Instagram Story. They appeared to be as close as ever in the picture, which was captioned with the term "feuding" and heart emojis. It showed them grinning while wearing puppy filters.

