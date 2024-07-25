Bernie Sanders’ ‘83,000th Trump Lie’ Joke Lights up the Internet: "I’m Not Going to Be Nice.”

On Wednesday night, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins struggled to keep a straight face when Senator Bernie Sanders humorously called out former President Donald Trump for what he declared as the "83,000th time" Trump has lied. The moment quickly became a viral sensation, with the internet buzzing over Sanders’ quip and Collins’ barely-contained amusement.

Tonight Trump claimed that Harris is “more liberal than Bernie Sanders.” Bernie Sanders disagrees. “Ummm, probably not. It’s just possible that for the 83,000 time that Trump is lying. No, I don’t think that is the case.” pic.twitter.com/j74UfKp7Dn — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 25, 2024

As per Raw Story, the exchange occurred during Sanders’ appearance on Collins’ show, The Source. Sanders was responding to Trump’s recent comments at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the former president claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris is ‘more liberal’ than Sanders.

When asked about his opinion, he remarked, "Uh. Probably not…It's just possible for the 83,000th time that Trump is lying? No I don't think that is the case. I think the vice president had a very strong record in the U.S. Senate, strong record working with President Biden in the administration, but no I don't quite think her record is where mine is in terms of being progressive."

The internet laughed at the exchange, with some pointing out Collins looked like she was "really fighting laughter there," and One user wrote, “83,000 times seems like a conservative estimate to me. Can anyone fact-check that?” Another user noted, “Why is @BernieSanders the only person in politics talking about campaign finance laws? Musk giving Trump 45 million is essentially bribery. #EndCitizensUnited”

In agreement, someone else wrote, “We love Bernie. A special Senator true to his principles.” One user echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “All fair!! Bernie is focused on the issues and at the same time will do everything possible to get Kamala Harris and progressive Dems up and down the ballot elected this November! I also hope that Kamala selects someone with a history of championing progressive causes as VP.”

Despite the overall positive reception, not everyone was pleased with Sanders' comment. A few users expressed their disappointment, with one remarking, “Hey @BernieSanders we The People will be the judge of that, not you. And for the record, you're the expert on lying because you are a born liar.” Another user tweeted, “He’s jealous he’s not more Marxist than she is lol.” As if this wasn’t enough, one user remarked, “He’s still a senator? Surely not.”

As per CNN, the backdrop to Sanders’ comments was Trump’s first rally since President Joe Biden announced his decision to step down from his reelection campaign. Trump’s appearance in Charlotte was marked by a series of attacks on Harris. He slammed, “Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe…They say something happened to me when I got shot: I became nice…”

He further added, “If you don’t mind, I’m not going to be nice…This November, the American people are going to tell her, ‘No thanks, Kamala. You’ve done a terrible job. You’ve been terrible at everything.’ A vote for Kamala is a vote for four more years of dishonesty and incompetence, weakness and failure.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

He concluded, “Their campaign says, ‘I’m the prosecutor, and he is the convicted felon.’ That’s that campaign. I don’t think people are going to buy it. And we won our big case. You know, we won the case in Florida.”