Ben Affleck’s Unpredictable and 'Giant Mood Swings' Led to His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez now looks ready to move ahead in her life after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. Before taking this major decision, Lopez reportedly put a lot of effort into their marriage, making Affleck feel happy and supporting him every time. However, Affleck’s troubling behavior ultimately sabotaged their marriage, despite her efforts. Sources also suggest that his unpredictable mood swings were a major reason for their split. Even with their mutual love, Affleck's behavior created a rift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Elisabetta A. Villa

A source said, "He doesn’t have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he’s relaxed and in a good mood, it’s amazing to be around him. But more often, he’s upset or frustrated." As reported by People Magazine, the source added, "Many times, it’s just something small that he gets stuck on. He really doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It’s just not fun being around that kind of negativity.” Another source said, "The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to."

"You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the source continued. The person also revealed how Affleck shifted from being incredibly happy and affectionate to being in his darkest behavior. He added, “I think he was signaling a message to the press. But yet participating.” The source further claimed, “They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” as reported by People Magazine.

“But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love — of course there is. The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people,” the person said. Revealing how Lopez took care of Affleck, another source said, "The way she cared for him was almost childlike. Friends constantly reminded her that she was not responsible for his feelings. He’s very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She’s very grateful for everything.” Lopez and Affleck also spent most of the summer apart.

Ben Affleck's 'erratic mood swings' created 'toxicity' during Jennifer Lopez marriage: report "Who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people," a source said about Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/qEsEXZx479 — SereneSoul (@Gdee_24) August 26, 2024

Meanwhile, reports said that getting a divorce from Affleck was very hard for Lopez. An insider said, "It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around." However, the person added, "Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision. She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top," as reported by People Magazine.