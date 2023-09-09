Ben Affleck is renowned for his role as DC's legendary character 'Batman' in Justice League. Besides his role as a caped crusader, he's also portrayed some pretty intense roles in other films such as Armageddon, Good Will Hunting, and more, to name a few. But his film Gone Girl was one of his best-known performances as an actor. The movie went on to win Oscars for the captivating storyline and plot twists that had viewers enraptured by how great a film it was. While his film did end with a resounding success, there were issues during filming primarily because of Affleck's rather 'childish' demands.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

As per Bleacher's Report in 2014, Affleck had refused to wear a Yankees baseball cap at all costs, which eventually landed him in trouble with the director of the film, David Fincher. Cara Buckley from The New York Times first recorded the Suicide Squad actor's attachment to the team and even had a conversation with him about it.

"During a scene set at a New York airport, Mr. Affleck's character, Nick Dunne, tries to evade recognition by donning a baseball cap," narrated Buckley as she began to provide readers with some context. The reporter noted that although Fincher wanted to stick to the costume prop choice, "Mr. Affleck, a diehard Red Sox fan, would have none of it,"

The Emmy-winning actor mentioned that although he had genuine love and utmost respect for the director he was working for, he refused to budge when it came to the set outfit. "David I love you, I would do anything for you. But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can't," said Affleck.

Ben Affleck held up the filming of Gone Girl because he wouldn’t wear a Yankee hat: he wore a Mets hat instead pic.twitter.com/Ruiuw6tE8a — Stanzo (@ncostanzo24) March 25, 2022

He then continued to explain his reason for being 'stubborn' about it. "I can't wear it because it's going to become a thing, David, I will never year the end of it, I can't do it," pleaded Affleck as he pondered over the possibility of possibly wearing the cap on his head.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The reporter further notes the conundrum the entire crew was in as this little banter between the actor and director was starting to delay filming and put them behind schedule. Despite this fact, neither wanted to back down on their demands. Both Fincher and Affleck believed the importance of the kind of cap he'd be representing "was like it's forgone, it's destiny."

The Daredevil actor revealed the kind of emotions going through his head at the time and noted the atmosphere that had been created since the fight with Fincher began. "It was an uprising; it was a coup, I rioted," said the actor. He added with vigor, "It was a one-man riot against the Yankees," In the end, the two eventually decided to stick to a compromise instead of causing an inconvenience for others around. Ultimately Affleck wore a Mets cap after what he described as "a lot of shuttle diplomacy, so much back-and-forth."

