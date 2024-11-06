Ben Affleck Breaks His Silence With a Three-Word Response About Jennifer Lopez After Divorce

Ben Affleck finally discussed ex Jennifer Lopez after split, and his words were quite endearing. In an interview call with Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy to discuss their new movie, Small Things Like These, Affleck showered praise on his ex-wife for her role in Unstoppable— a film he co-produced with Damon through Artists Equity.

Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez “spectacular” performance in ‘UNSTOPPABLE.’ pic.twitter.com/jtkqy7HzaJ — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate) November 4, 2024

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Affleck explained. He pointed out that the film has an impressive cast that includes Billy Goldenberg, Lopez, Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale. Discussig the same, he gushed about his estranged wife's performance. He stated, "Jennifer is spectacular," and expressed confidence in the project. "We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that," he stressed, as per E! News.

The couple shares a cordial relationship despite their recent separation. This, as per reports, stems from the fact that their stepchildren get along well with one another. Lopez filed for divorce earlier this year on August 20, on their second wedding anniversary. They officially parted ways on April 26 as per court documents. Overall, the ex-couple seemed to be managing their split well although the lack of a prenuptial agreement is said to have made some aspects challenging. "Ben and Jen are resigned to keeping things as is...The hope is it will get easier as time goes by," an insider told InTouch Weekly last month.

Ben Affleck on his next project "Unstoppable" starring Jennifer Lopez 🤍 pic.twitter.com/OtB4Eu44UQ — Ben's plaid shirt💚 (@BensShirt) March 19, 2023

Lopez also was recently candid about the value of self-sufficiency after their split. In an interview, she reflected, "You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete. You have to be good on your own." The singer-actress admitted to a period of self-discovery and said, "I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'" The couple's professional relationship continues despite their separation. This cordial relationship can be seen in their joint work on Unstoppable.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands while filming her new music video at Barefoot restaurant on October 20, 2002, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Photo by Ben-Ari Finegold/ Getty Images)

William Goldenberg, the film's director, also shared how Lopez and Affleck stayed friendly during their divorce. At the Toronto International Film Festival fans also witnessed there was no awkwardness between the ex-couple. "It's always been about the movie, and that's their personal business," Goldenberg stated. "We just kept it about the movie. We just kept her eye on the prize." Unstoppable can be argued to have stemmed from the enthusiasm Affleck once expressed about them collaborating on a project earlier in their marriage. He stated, "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."