Before Donald Trump, Melania Had Another Love Story That Started on a Slovenian Street

Before crossing paths with Donald Trump, Melania Trump's past remains shrouded in mystery. However, there are still some glimpses of her college years and family life that have surfaced over time. For instance, we know that Melania was a Slovenian-born model, who always set her sights on a glamorous life. Today, she and Donald also share a son, Barron Trump, who continues the family’s connection to her roots by speaking Slovenian. Nevertheless, in 2016, Jure Zorcic, Melania's former boyfriend, revealed that her dreams were clear from the start—fashion and ambition, but never confined to Slovenia.

As reported by ABC News, he said, "She wanted to live abroad, in Italy, France, a life of fashion. She was very fashionable." However, she never thought about going to the U.S. Zorcic said, "I think it was very far from our minds at that time." Despite this, years after their breakup, Zorcic crossed paths with Melania again in New York in 2000. To his astonishment, the woman he once knew greeted him not in their native Slovenian, but in English, as reported by Irish Star. Melania shared glimpses of her new life, splitting her time between New York’s bustling streets and Florida. With a confident tone, she allegedly made one thing clear—she would never go back to Slovenia.

During the interview, Zorcic also described how he met Melania in 1991, saying that it was like a movie. He said, "It was a hot summer day, in between wars in Slovenia. It was the beginning of a new political era for us, the city was empty, blocked by the army." The guy added, "I was on my motorbike, and she has been walking down a street. As I passed by her, I had a moment and thought, 'Wow, who is this girl? She is so beautiful, I must turn back and follow her." Zorcic then stopped his bike and a brief conversation evolved into a coffee date. The two were together for months as they enjoyed summers on the glittering Croatian shore with friends. He was enthralled by an undeniable spark in Melania that made her different from any other person he had ever met.

He explained that Melania was very nicely dressed, and her behavior was classy. Zorcic said, “She was tall, had long hair across her face -- I could hardly see her eyes -- such style!" He vividly remembered Melania dressed head-to-toe in a sleek leather outfit. Moving ahead, reflecting on her marriage to Donald, he described it as fate. Zorcic also claimed that 20 years ago, no one could have imagined she’d rise to live atop Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. Melania’s journey to that life-changing encounter with Donald began in 1996 when she first set foot in New York. Their paths crossed for the first time in 1998.

During her modeling days, Melania met Donald, and the two began dating, getting married in 2005. A year later, they became parents and Melania officially became a U.S. citizen, as reported by the Daily Express. Meanwhile, as her former boyfriend mentioned, Melania ended up living her dream of living between Paris and Milan as part of the modeling world. However, she eventually decided to move to the US when she met Paolo Zampolli, co-owner of Metropolitan Models.