Battle Over Billionaire Bruce Wasserstein's $100M Inheritance Reveals He Has 4 More Frozen Embryos

The legal battle between the children of late billionaire Bruce Wasserstein and mistress Erin McCarthy is still raging on, 14 years after Wasserstein's death.

Attorneys representing Sky, the 15-year-old love child the late investment banker Wasserstein had with his mistress Erin McCarthy, filed paperwork in court on Tuesday, blaming his five legitimate children for defrauding the teen out of an inheritance, reports Page Six.

According to New York Post, Wasserstein, who died in 2009 at age 61, left behind a widow, two ex-wives, a mistress and four luxurious homes: a townhouse in London, an apartment in Paris, a 17-acre estate in Santa Barbara, and Cranberry Dune, a 27.5-acre oceanfront property in East Hampton.

Recently new information has come to light as per the ongoing lawsuit. Per Page Six, Erin McCarthy has four more daughters on ice in the form of frozen embryos, court papers have revealed. This disclosure arrives as Sky and her mother have sued Sky's siblings for more than $100M of Bruce's fortune, describing the teen as "Cinderella" and her extremely rich half-siblings "evil stepsisters."

As per Daily Mail reports, a section of the suit reads: "There is no Prince Charming in the Wasserstein family coming to save Sky." The lawsuit blames the Wasserstein heirs for "continuing conspiracy, through psychological and economic bullying, to deprive Sky of her rightful share of her father's multi-billion dollar estate and to ostracize her from the Wasserstein family."

According to Page Six reports, Sky has been acquiring $30,000 in payments for child support and also has a trust fund reserved for her which is worth millions. After the suit was filed, a notification from the Wasserstein family dubbed the legal action "meritless" and stated that the inheritance has been "divided into portions of equal value for each of his six heirs, and a judge signed off on the framework of the division of assets years ago."

Documents filed in New York Surrogate's Court on Tuesday particularly allege that Sky's half-sister Pamela Wasserstein — the 45-year-old president of Vox Media, the parent company to New York Magazine — is a "bully" who has allegedly conspired to stop Sky from gaining her entire estate.

"This campaign against Sky has been pursued with particular zeal by Pam [Wasserstein], who serves as Sky's trustee despite a plethora of conflicts and self-dealing," Sky's lawyers pressed. "Pam, by her bullying, ostracizing, and neglecting Sky, makes even the behavior of Cinderella's evil stepsisters Drizella and Anastasia seem mild. But there is no Prince Charming in the Wasserstein family coming to save Sky."

Counsels for Sky are requesting for a compromise to be decided at trial for more than $100 million as well as additional damages for her "ostracism" and the assignment of an autonomous trustee of her estate.