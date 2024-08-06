Barron Trump Had a Quiet Celebration as He Turned 18 Amid College Choices and Family Bonds

Barron Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, reached a significant milestone as he celebrated his 18th birthday on Wednesday, March 20. Unlike the usual glitz and glamour associated with his famous family, Barron's birthday passed quietly, away from the public eye.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool

Barron, born in 2006, was raised mostly at the Trumps' luxurious New York City penthouse. When Donald took office in January 2017, he first stayed in Manhattan with his mother. Barron was unwilling to make the trip at such a young age and disrupted his daily routine, as Donald himself stated at the time, as per Yahoo!

Barron Trump. Future American President?



Did you know that Barron was named after Donald Trump's alias and alter ego "John Barron."



Also nicknamed "Little Donald" Barron turns 18 years old today.



Barron is also the first boy to live in the White House since JFK Jr. 🧐🧐… pic.twitter.com/RUEI07UxKK — Joe Rambo (@BrainStorm_Joe) March 21, 2024

During his first presidential campaign, Donald told People, "He has a very good school in New York where he has a lot of friends. But I tell him if this happens, Daddy will help people, and can help children like him, and that makes him happy. He’s a young boy who is 9 years old and he is strong and smart and he gets it. He sees it." In the end, Barron enrolled in Maryland's St. Andrew's Episcopal School after the school year ended, and the family formally moved into the White House.

Barron Trump was not able to vote for his father this time around, but hey, he will in the general election. Donald Trump has made the establishment break out in grey hairs, imagine what the rest of the Trump clan will do. They will be a thorn for decades is my guess. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/IJuraZdth0 — Red Dragoon (@The_Red_Dragoon) March 21, 2024

Barron moved to the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, after his father's presidential term ended in 2021. He will graduate with the class of 2024 from Oxbridge Academy. Barron has mostly avoided the spotlight both during and after his time in the White House. He is well-known for having a tight relationship with his mother, 52, and his grandfather, Victor Knavs, who resides at Mar-a-Lago close to his daughter and grandson.

Happy 18th Birthday Barron Trump pic.twitter.com/XAm2HjDEUb — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 20, 2024

Along with two of his adult half-siblings, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump, who attended with her husband, Jared Kushner, Barron was also close to his grandmother, Amalija Knavs, who passed in January at the age of 78. Barron has spent a lot of his recent time looking around colleges for his next chapter, as a social source recently informed PEOPLE, and his mother is very involved in the process.

Former NBC Exec. thinks "Barron is fair game"?

When the other side has nothing, they attack anyone.

They want chaos and hate from their side.



Fury as man claims it's fine for public to go after Barron Trump



A former NBC executive has provoked ire online for saying Barron Trump… pic.twitter.com/hgRV3UrXrt — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) March 21, 2024

The social source told People, "Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron, and I think she may follow him wherever he goes to school. Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years." "Melanie is all about Barron and her family," the person continued. "She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority. She has a good life.”

Barron's mother has talked openly about raising her only kid, even though a large portion of Barron's private life has been closely guarded. "As a mother … I know what goes into raising a child." Speaking at a Mother's Day event in 2018, Melania stated, "It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of our love."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 21, 2024. It has since been updated.