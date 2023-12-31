Barbra Streisand recently made waves with her views on her some of the evergreen iconic fashion statement during an interview with The New York Times. Expressing her commitment to self-expression in style at the age of 81, Streisand remains unfazed by public opinions. Her sartorial choices, strongly advocating for the freedom to choose one's attire without the constraints of age, has made her fans cheer for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand)

Also Read: Top 8 Celeb Doppelgangers: Celebs Who Look 'A Lot' Like Each Other

Streisand is renowned not only for her extraordinary talents in music and acting but also for her distinctive fashion sense. During the interview, she warmly reminisced about her memorable style experiences and emphasized her strong conviction in the communicative influence of attire. Streisand's viewpoint on fashion redirected the importance of being true to oneself. "People should express themselves and wear whatever they feel on any given day," Streisand stated, dismissing the notion that one should 'dress their age.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Silver Screen Collection

Streisand revealed that in her early career, she was hesitant to embrace a more sensual style due to concerns about public perception. "I was too afraid to be seen that way at that time. Now I’m too old to care," she remarked candidly. This fear of being perceived in a certain way led her to opt for less provocative attire, a decision she now views through a different lens, with a sense of liberation and indifference to public opinion. Streisand also added, "This is my legacy. I wrote my story. I don't have to do any more interviews after this."

Guilty | 1980

Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibbpic.twitter.com/Go3rFCHKY3 — OldSchool (@xacct01) December 24, 2023

Also Read: Inside Rapper Kanye West's Abandoned Properties: From Decrepit $53M Malibu Home to $1.5M Church

In a candid discussion with PEOPLE, Streisand voiced her intention to clarify aspects of her personal life and dispel misconceptions, especially with regards to her memoir. "This woman [who reviewed the book] talked about, 'Well, I thought I was going to read a book written by a diva… She's not anything like that. She's a down-to-earth person. She's vulnerable.' It's like she saw me through the book, so I accomplished what I set out to do: set the record straight by telling the truth," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howard Stern Show (@sternshow)

Also Read: Here’s Why Scarlett Johansson Deleted Instagram in Three Days and Doesn’t Use Social Media Anymore

​Streisand's influence and contributions to the entertainment industry will be formally recognized in February, which is when she will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. "I guess when you get famous, there's a certain section of people that want to believe bad things about you," the veteran star said. Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire," Streisand said in a statement.

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Fans Uncertain About Show's Future: Will It Return in 2024?

‘Sister Wives’: 8 Signs That Robyn Brown and Monogamy Won't Be Enough for Kody Brown