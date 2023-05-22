Barbara Corcoran Pays Tribute to Martha Stewart's Iconic 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Pose

Barbara Corcoran paid homage to Martha Stewart's stunning white swimsuit and yellow jacket from the Martha's recent collaboration with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Stewart, who is now the oldest model to grace the front cover of the magazine, donned the said outfit earlier this month, reports People.

Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran stopped hearts in her recent post on Instagram after feeling inspired by Martha Stewart's iconic and lush white swimsuit accompanied by a refreshing yellow jacket. Corcoran looked ethereal with a smile that brightened up the image, and she was surrounded by the serenity of green in the attire. She even sported a similar ring to what Stewart wore as an accessory on the magazine cover.

Corcoran captioned the post with, "I can't cook but I can swim." The post was a carousel of 2 images, the second being a picture of her inspiration, Martha Stewart. What makes this moment even more heartwarming is Stewart's response to the post. "Looking great Barbara Corcoran!!" Stewart commented. Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Corcoran's colleague from Shark Tank, Kevin O'Leary more were some of the many who showered the 74-year-old with love and compliments.

According to another post on Corcoran's Instagram feed, the business mogul revealed to have gotten two facelifts in the 14 years of her doing the hit show, Shark Tank. The post featured a "Before and After" picture comparing herself from season 1 of the show to season 14 of it. In the left half of the picture, Corcoran appeared to be wearing a semi-formal dress accessorized with a pearl and silver linked necklace set and classic pink lipstick. The right half of it featured her in a stunning dark olive green attire with petite thick golden hoops; her infectious smile unchanged.

Her 932K followers loved the authenticity and transparency of Corcoran's confession regarding cosmetic surgery and poured in their love and support. Since she posted the picture during mental health awareness month, a follower of hers wrote in the comments about feeling inspired by the honesty of the post and implied that they'd like to see more people like Corcoran normalize "doing what makes them feel good" and not treating it as a matter of taboo. "I love your genuine humor, kindness, and honesty! Thank You!" said a commenter. "Nothing more real than honesty. You're an absolute queen!' said another.

The queen of real estate in New York has truly hustled throughout her life and has never let any circumstance stop her. Corcoran continues to set an example for several women who think they have limited options to achieve their dreams that may, in a certain perspective, seem out of reach. In a pinned post, Corcoran highlighted her journey to getting to where she is and quoted in the carousel "My best advice for young working women: Dream about what you want to do and do it. No one is stopping you."