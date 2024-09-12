Barack Obama’s Speechwriters Reveal Who Actually Wrote That Lewd Trump Joke He Cracked at the DNC

Who doesn't remember the bizarre joke cracked by former President Barack Obama on Donald Trump during his DNC (Democrat National Convention) speech? But it wasn't revealed until now, who devised the joke and how it was incorporated in Obama's speech. When Obama pointed at Trump's obsession with "crowd size" he gestured with a suggestively lewd joke through his hand.

In a recent podcast interview on Pod Save America by the former speechwriters of the Democrat politician, it was revealed that the joke was improvised "in the moment." Jon Favreau said, "I should disclose, once a staffer, always a staffer, I volunteered to help a little, look at the speech a couple of times." According to the Daily Beast, Dan Pfeiffer, former communications director for Obama, confessed that he had a hand in the joke as well. Favreau continued, "Dan included the d--- joke. Just so you all know, that was just in the moment. He just put his hands on the podium." Clarifying further he said that the hand gesture was nowhere in the script and was an improv.

Speaker Jon Lovett added, "Or maybe he knew all along that that was a d--- joke and nobody else did but him." Speaking of the speech, it broke records and won the hearts of the Democratic Party supporters. The hosts of the podcast during their discussion agreed unanimously that the speech was amongst the most "persuasive" ones at the DNC. Favreau praised the Obama couple for teaming up together to seek support for the Harris-Walz campaign. Favreau explained, "The way to go after the supposed strength of an autocrat or a strong man is to just make them seem foolish because they hate getting made fun of," referring to the Republican leadership at the moment.

Barack's stint with jokes isn't new. Back in 2011, he made fun of the business tycoon Trump during the White House Correspondents’ dinner per Time. The experience was dubbed a humiliating one, for Trump as he listened to all the jokes without giving a fit of laughter while others around him roared and enjoyed Obama cracking jokes at him. Obama took a jibe at the businessman-turned-politician by pondering on the matters that Trump would likely follow then. He joked, "Like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?"

Later, Trump shared that he appeared nonchalant because he was "not looking to laugh along with my enemies." The realtor turned Republican said that the event was more like, "a roast of Donald Trump" according to the New York Times. He went on to call himself a traditionalist with a liberal mindset who has "gay friends." Before running against the Democrats he said that he would offer himself as a "conservative with a big heart" if he gets to be the politician back then.