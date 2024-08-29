Barack Obama Urges DNC Crowd to Not 'Boo’ Donald Trump But to Vote Responsibly

Former President Barack Obama made an appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention last week. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate and also praised President Joe Biden. He also alerted everyone against the risks of a second Donald Trump term. Listening to his remarks, the crowd started booing Trump. However, Barack asked them to stop booing and instead urged them to focus on voting wisely, as reported by Newsweek.

While criticizing Trump, Barack said, "We have seen that movie before - and we all know that the sequel is usually worse. It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes… it just goes on and on and on," as reported by Sky News. He next delved into Trump’s connection with authority. He said, "He killed a bipartisan immigration deal, written in part by one of the most conservative Republicans in Congress."

Barack added, "That would have helped secure our southern border because he thought trying to actually solve the problem would hurt his campaign." Trump’s remarks sparked a chorus of boos, but Barack did not indulge in the negativity. He told the crowd, "Do no boo; vote." Moments after this, the crowd erupted in cheers. Barack has consistently rallied for action at campaign events. The former two-term president also highlighted his bond with Biden. He said, "History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of danger."

He added, "I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend." Meanwhile, former first lady, Michelle Obama also criticized Trump. She said, "Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us — doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people's lives better." She added, "I want to know who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those 'Black jobs.'" She also highlighted the differences between Harris and Trump, aiming to challenge the personality of Trump as a billionaire and media tycoon.

She further praised Harris as one of the most exceptionally qualified individuals ever to run for the position. Michelle’s impactful speeches were crucial in driving her husband’s presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012. Later on, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized Michelle's remarks, as reported by CNBC. Cheung said that the remarks were "unfounded personal attacks from washed-up Democrats because they don't have any real solutions for the problems everyday Americans face." "This is why Kamala and Democrats will lose in November— they're more interested in personal grievances than in helping people," Cheung added.