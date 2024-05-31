‘Banana Brain’ Trump Torched for ‘Ridiculous Lie’ Blaming His Own Lawyer’s Failure on Prosecutors

Like on most days during his criminal hush money trial, former president Donald Trump ranted to reporters outside the courthouse about the alleged unfairness of the entire legal process, just as jury deliberations were beginning on Wednesday, May 29. Trump's latest grievance against the court— numerous potential witnesses who could have exonerated him were not asked to testify— was mocked heavily by netizens online, Raw Story reported.

"A lot of key witnesses were not called," said Trump. "Look at the list. Look at the players. And you know who I'm talking about, you can take five or six of them. Why didn't they call those witnesses? They didn't call them because they would have been on our side." Social media users quickly slammed Trump, pointing out that his lawyer, Todd Blanche, should have summoned those witnesses.

The guy who could have called those witnesses is Todd Blanche.



His legal team had called very few people, including legal analyst, Daniel Sitko, and Trump's former legal adviser, Michael Cohen—a move that ultimately backfired on the business mogul-turned-president. "All those key witnesses you had, your defense didn't call them to testify, banana brain," a user trolled on X. Another, in a similar vein, echoed, "Oh? And whose fault might that be?"

"You can see Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, standing next to him and thinking, 'Oh sh-t, was I supposed to call WITNESSES?!?'" former President Barack Obama's campaign strategist, David Axelrod, mocked online. Chiming in, another user quipped, "Isn’t he standing next to the guy who didn’t call them? I hope he wasn’t expecting to be paid." Others agreed, "Don’t tell us. Should have had your attorney find all those imaginary key witnesses."

"Such a ridiculous lie. He could have called [former Trump Organization CFO] Weisselberg. He could have taken the stand himself. He chose not to," wrote HuffPost journalist, S.V. Dáte. A user mocked, "Pro Tip: A criminal defendant has subpoena power to compel any witnesses that would be helpful to their case to appear in court at trial," while another asserted, "That's on you, big guy. The prosecution called 20 witnesses. The defense only chose to call *two*."

A day after Trump's bizarre remarks, he was convicted on all 34 counts of the hush money/election interference trial. Trump's conviction is the first time a former president has been found guilty. The criminal trial confirmed the fundamental tenet of the U.S. Constitution, which states that all people are created equal and that no one, not even a billionaire and potential future president, may live in impunity.

However, the threat to these fundamental principles is demonstrated by Trump's authoritarian outburst shortly after his guilty decision in New York and the rush by prominent Republicans to join him in attacking the legal system, CNN reported.