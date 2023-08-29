Bad Bunny Wears a ‘K’ Pendant as Tribute to Kendall Jenner Amid Romance Rumors

Bad Bunny wears his heart on his sleeve—or, more accurately, on a chain. The Grammy winner, who has been spending time with Kendall Jenner in recent months, posted an Instagram Stories video on August 27 in which he can be seen wearing a necklace with a "K" pendant, per E! News.

And if the jewelry appears familiar, it's because the model has worn the piece with her initials previously, including in her appearance on the reality program The Kardashians and in a Vogue 2022 video.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Parties On A Yacht With Kendall Jenner, Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Hirsch (@notskinnybutnotfat)

But the necklace wasn't the only way Bad Bunny seemed to be paying an adorable tribute to Kendall. The Moscow Mule performer also posted a video recently featuring The Kardashians star and a photo of her tequila brand 818 to his Instagram Stories. The pair looked to be hiking in the video. While their faces are hidden from view in the video, fans can hear Kendall calling a chipmunk the "cutest thing ever" and Bad Bunny warning her, "Mami, be careful."

The posts were a few of the many that the artist uploaded to his Instagram Stories featuring the 818 founder. The singer has previously shared throwback photos, such as when he attended the 2023 Met Gala, as well as other selfies, including one in which he looked to be getting ready for an outdoor shower.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Also Read: Inside Kendall Jenner's Stunning Patio & Succulent Collection Amid $9 Million Mansion

Over the previous six months, Bad Bunny and Kendall have been sighted out together several times, including at a recent Drake concert when they displayed some PDA, but they haven't really spoken out about their relationship status.

The Where She Goes actor has said, though, that he values his privacy. "I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," he told Rolling Stone in an interview published in June, reiterating the same message when asked about his relationship status. "That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

Also Read: Fans of Kendall Jenner Think She Looks ‘Different’ in Her Latest Photos and that Fillers Are to Blame

Bad Bunny shares video with Kendall Jenner on his Instagram story:



“Mami be careful” pic.twitter.com/XuDEaZjixE — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023

Kendall has also previously stated that she wants to keep her romantic relationships private. Nonetheless, she's stated that she's not scared to declare her affection for someone. "I love really hard, and I love without apology," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published earlier this month. "I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner go on a date...



👇



📹 The Late Latee Show pic.twitter.com/DoIc04409U — Zowae (@Zowae_) August 27, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Besties Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Twin at 'Date Night' Wear All-Black Chic Outfits

Kendall Jenner Talks About 'Attracting' and "Not Chasing" Her Desires