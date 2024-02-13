‘Bachelor Nation’ Star Chris Bukowski Reveals When He Will Propose to Girlfriend Anna Redman

Another pair from Bachelor Nation is likely headed down the marriage boulevard.

The Bachelorette star Chris Bukowski has told Page Six that he intends to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend Anna Redman soon. Ahead of Super Bowl 2024, the Bachelor in Paradise alum spoke to the outlet at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel and said, “I think this might be the year. Maybe not for the wedding but an engagement.”

Bukowski elaborated on why he thinks now is the ideal moment for him and Redman, 27, to move forward in their relationship. “We’ve been living together for over a year so it’s been great,” the reality TV star explained.

When asked if he would agree to the proposal being aired, as many Bachelor franchise cast members do, the Chicago native hesitated but did not appear averse to the idea. “I’m kind of behind-the-scenes, whereas she’s in front with the influencing stuff,” he said. “I think I would make [the proposal] a pretty grand type of thing but to a certain extent.”

Bukowski and Redman met outside reality TV, even though they are both members of Bachelor Nation (she debuted on The Bachelor in 2021, and he has participated in other offshoot series since 2003). Bukowski played down the romance in January 2022, saying on the She’s All Bach podcast that he was “pretty good” at dating at the time but hadn’t publicly dated anybody since splitting with Katie Morton, whom he met on Bachelor in Paradise, in 2019.

Months after the conclusion of BiP season 7, Bukowski was initially introduced to the copywriter by Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, who costarred with Redman on the 2021 season of the spinoff. “I forgot exactly how it went down, [but] Serena is friends with Anna, so Serena was, like, on the phone with Anna. I think she [had] mentioned, like, she’s sick of being single,” Amabile recalled on an episode of the Click Bait podcast.

“And then that night, I met up with a few people to watch whatever game was on — I think there was some sporting event on. And I met with Chris and I think he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m sick of being single.’ I was like, ‘Well, I actually know somebody who is also sick of being single,’” the reality TV star revealed.

After that, the former owner of the grocery business handed Bukowski Redman's phone number. “I think I texted Serena. I’m like, ‘Hey, I think Chris would be into Anna,’ and then that was it,” Amabile continued. “He knew she was because Chris is from Chicago, she lives in Chicago. He knew she existed. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, definitely that’s my type.’”

After months of rumors, the couple finally revealed their relationship in March 2022 when the influencer wrote, "Hard launch," alongside a cute Instagram post with them kissing.