Azealia Banks Accuses Kanye West of Beating His Wife Bianca Censori in Social Media Outburst

In an X (Formerly Twitter) tirade on September 11, Azealia Banks leveled alarming charges against fellow rapper Kanye West and sparked controversy. Banks accused West of physically assaulting his wife Bianca Censori, sending shockwaves across the music industry and on social media. Despite the lack of evidence, the seriousness of the allegations has caused a great deal of discussion.

Also, this company name is my intellectual property you unoriginal piece of dick cheese. Tell the world about how Kanye is Beating up Bianca Censori and how he threw a chair at northwest the other day big mouth. Tell the story of you and Elon making racist jokes about Kanye as if… — Azealia Banks (@CHEAPYXOMIAMI) September 11, 2024

As reported by HotNewHipHop, Banks went on a rant in the wee hours of the morning, attacking many people, including the contentious former West employee, Milo Yiannopoulos. She posted a screenshot of a termination notification to insult and attack Yiannopoulos. Subsequently, turning her attention to West, she penned, "Tell the world about how Kanye is Beating up Bianca Censori and how he threw a chair at North West the other day." Banks argued that the ex-employee knew about the domestic violence Ye was inflicting behind closed doors. The brazen remark stuck out, but Banks failed to give any context, making multiple other claims instead.

Lmao. So @nero who does not have a green card nor a binding agreement of any kind with MD. and is so inexperienced in anything outside of being jealous of black girls, talking shit with his tourrettes ticks, bottoming for Kanye and squatting in dov charneys house, is so upset pic.twitter.com/Mc8qZoiXhO — Azealia Banks (@CHEAPYXOMIAMI) September 11, 2024

Banks, who isn't afraid to say what's on her mind, has a track record of viciously trash-talking West online. During West's infamous fight with Adidas, Banks slammed the father of four. In 2022, she accused West of being a cultural vulture in a string of Instagram stories and stated that she was "nauseated by all [his] name-dropping."

As reported by Uproxx, she went on to talk about West's fortune and offer him some advice. "Real rich people want no one to know they have money. They are not interested in fame or celebrity. You are gonna f*ck around and lose it all again. And let me guess, blame that on racism too? Every time you want to brag about being the richest Black man in other Black men's faces, remember they you will never be the richest man, because you are still Black [crying laughing emoji]."

Additionally, when West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, were feuding, Banks didn't hold back at the time either. Her reaction came in the light of the rapper's outbursts concerning his daughter North's use of TikTok. As per Capital Xtra, Banks stated at the time, "Maybe North is looking for a fun escape because she has to look online and see her dumb a*s dad always talking s*** about her mother, and when Kim won't give him the attention he begs, for he turns his anger on her by posting her picture to his Instagram, talking about 'his will' as if she is a f***ing piece of property and not a young Black girl just trying to be happy. For f***s sake. Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy a*s."