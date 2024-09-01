Avril Lavigne’s 'Complicated' Connection to Kar-Jenner Clan Leaves Even Die-Hard Fans Surprised

As it so turns out, pop star Avril Lavigne is linked to many members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in many ways, and a new video on TikTok is leaving people baffled at this information. Abbey Bonadies, @abbzbon on TikTok, created an interesting video where she broke down all the complicated ways in which Lavigne is somehow related to various people in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeremy Chan

As Bondadies' video garnered over 24 million views on the social platform, it drew in people's curiosity towards how could Lavigne be associated with reality TV stars and socialites. Bonadies began her video by fishing out a piece of paper and Sharpie to draw a flow chart. "Let's begin, Tyga is now dating Avril Lavigne. Why is this a big deal? Let me show you," she started, referring to the time when the rapper and the singer were dating in 2023. "Tyga used to be with, and has a baby with Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna used to be with and has a baby with Rob Kardashian. Rob Kardashian is a half-sibling with Kylie Jenner. Why does that matter? Kylie Jenner used to date Tyga," the TikToke creator explained.

Tyga & Avril Lavigne reportedly back together pic.twitter.com/PT87D2gckL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 11, 2023

"Kylie Jenner also has another half-sibling named, Brody Jenner, who we all know from The Hills and Laguna Beach," she continued. "Why is that a big deal? Brody Jenner and Avril Lavigne used to be in a very serious relationship. So serious, that they actually went to Kim Kardashian's wedding together when she married Kris Humphries."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

Bonadies reverted back to Tyga and reminds her followers that he was once married to online personality, Jordan Craig. "You may not know who that is, but Jordan Craig used to be with and has the first baby of Third Trimester Thompson also known as Tristan Thompson, who he also doesn't like to talk about," she explained. "Tristan as we know used to be with Khloe Kardashian and has two babies."

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are no longer together, called off their engagement almost a year after he proposed, @TMZ reports. 💔 pic.twitter.com/K2YYV8lmaX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2023

The TikTok creator further explained how Khloe is a sibling of Kim, Brody, Kylie, Rob, and Kourtney Kardashian; the latter even ended up marrying the drummer of Blink-182, Travis Barker. "Travis Barker is a musician as we all know. And one of his proteges is someone named Mod Sun who used to be engaged to Avril Lavigne even a few weeks ago and Avril Lavigne is signed to Travis Barker's record label. There you have it folks," Bonadies concludes. The Tiktok community was left shocked at how Lavigne was connected to the famous family in so many ways and they left their reactions to the video.

@hobikage joked, "Is this the first Avril Lavigne or are we still going with the replacement theory?" @tanamongeaulol commented, "I somehow thought I’d make it on this. Delusion at its finest." @mmares87 noted, "It’s wild to see how many people didn’t know Brody Jenner existed." @professorneil quipped, "But tell me: why’d she have to go and make things so complicated?" @chiken.nuddle.soup remarked, "I thought Avril Lavigne and the dude from Nickelback were still together." @poeticsinglemama added, "This is the first I've ever heard of Brody Jenner and for some reason, Avril's been around so long that I thought she was older than she is."