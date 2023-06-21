Avril Lavigne 'Calls it Quits' on Highly Publicized Relationship With Tyga

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have split after four months of whirlwind dating as their highly publicized romance has "run its course." According to Daily Mail, a close friend of the Complicated songstress exclusively revealed that Lavigne wanted to "get away from her toxic ex" and "Tyga was just a rebound." The friend explained, "It came down to this. Avril didn't want to be locked into anything. Tyga was a rebound and he helped her get away from her toxic relationship with Mod Sun."

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have broken up, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/SMDkiKkFCY — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2023

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Is Taking a Break from Movies

The source also revealed that Lavigne did not cheat on her ex-fiancé, Mod Sun with Tyga: "Avril didn't cheat on Mod. She was simply over his BS and Tyga was an easy distraction." The What the Hell singer had pulled the plug on her year-long relationship with her fiancé in February this year and was almost immediately spotted with the Rack City rapper in Paris.

The rumored couple was first spotted out on a dinner date at Nobu in Los Angeles in February. The duo continued to keep their relationship status under wraps but were seen cozying up to each other in early March at a Paris party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio. Just days later, the music artists confirmed their relationship by sharing a kiss at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party while attending Paris Fashion Week. Avril had confirmed during the same time that she had moved on with rapper Tyga after her messy split from fiancé Mod Sun, whom she got engaged to during a March 2022 trip to Paris. Tyga reportedly even purchased an $80,000 diamond necklace for Lavigne leading fans into a frenzy about the possibility of the relationship turning serious.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm relationship with kiss at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/QnPTgDvC19 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

The couple has now quit on "good terms," and the two reportedly remain "good friends." A close source revealed, "You will not see them grabbing a bite to eat or going to the movies together anytime, ever. They come from different worlds and their worlds do not overlap. It was good for what it was."

Also Read: Penelope Disick Praised for 'Standing Her Ground' at North West's All-Pink Birthday

Another close friend of the Grammy-nominated singer has shared more details about the brief romance: "Avril feels like she got out of her brief fling with Tyga exactly what she needed. She was not in a rush to get into it and she wasn't in a rush to get out of it. She also isn't in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone. She just needed this relationship to get out of the headspace she was in. It motivated her to move on from Mod Sun and proved to her that she still could find love or in this case lust if needed."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Erika Goldring

Also Read: Jennifer Garner Shares Generous Appreciation for Her Ex Ben Affleck on Father's Day

The source continued, "She isn't going to be talking s*** about Tyga. She's perfectly okay with it being over and is going to look forward to being single. She doesn't feel jaded with the situation one bit." Avril ended her relationship with Tyga right after she completed the final leg of her Love Sux world tour in late May.

More from Inquisitr

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Fans Praise Tammy Slaton After 300-Lb Weight Loss, Say She is Skinnier Than Sister Amy

Marc Anthony Receives 'Perfect Gift' on Father's Day, Welcomes First Baby with Fourth Wife Nadia Ferreira