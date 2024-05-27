Attorney George Conway Doesn't Predict a "Good Outcome" for Donald Trump in Hush Money Trial

Ahead of the Hush Money trial's conclusion this week, conservative pundit George Conway predicted that it is highly unlikely that the 12 jurors will vote to acquit Donald Trump. The attorney told MSNBC's Katie Phang on Saturday, May 25, 2024, that so far it's clear that the former president is "neck deep" in the case where he's facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide the $130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

The trial is among the other four cases Trump is facing and during his discussion, Conway said it is "going to be hard for the jury not to conclude that [Trump] didn't cause all of this." The ex-president's attorneys are desperately hoping for at least one juror to disagree with all 34 counts so Trump gets saved from being convicted and it ends up as a mistrial.

Conway said, "So, the defense has its work cut out for it. But all the defense has to do is convince one juror to hang the group. I don't think they can get an acquittal. I don't think they're going to get 12 votes unanimously to acquit him," further adding, "I think their best shot, and that's what they're gonna do, is hope that there's just some person on the jury who just refuses to convict."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

The twice-indicted president has been accused by an adult film star Daniels of a sexual encounter with him back in 2006 when his wife Melania Trump was expecting their son Barron Trump. The now-77-year-old allegedly paid Daniels the ($130,000) amount to buy her silence as part of a 'catch-and-kill' scheme before the 2016 elections orchestrated by Trump's then-fixer and attorney Michael Cohen along with ex-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

According to Conway, the defense has to come up with an "alternate explanation" during the closing arguments of the Hush Money trial "that raises reasonable doubt." Meanwhile, he also added, "I'm not sure how a good outcome, other than a luck of the draw mistrial on a hung jury - 11 to 1, or 10 to 2. I don't see a good outcome for Donald Trump from this."

Additionally, he shared that during the blockbuster trial, almost all the testimonies proved that the chances of Trump's conviction seemed higher than anticipated. "All of the testimony that we've heard just has Trump neck-deep in all of this. And it's going to be hard for the jury not to conclude that he didn't cause all of this. And it's going to be hard for the jury not to conclude that the purpose of it was to aid the election campaign, in which case, it was a campaign finance violation."

CNN's senior legal analyst Elie Honig, also a former federal and state prosecutor, said, "There's plenty of moments during [the] trial where you're getting a piece of testimony or you're introducing a document or other exhibit, and the jury is thinking, 'Well, how does this fit in?' And so that will be especially the case here because this is a long trial."

The closing arguments are expected to happen on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, and the verdict is likely to shape Trump's political future in the United States.