Atlanta Artist Gives Tour of Rick Ross' Stunning $4.2M Mansion in Buckhead, Which Was Previously Owned by Meek Mill

Prolific record executive and rapper, Rick Ross has recently purchased a $4.2 million mansion that previously belonged to rapper Meek Mill and reportedly paid in all cash for the executive listing. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Derwin Scott of DSD Paintings has now re-designed the mansion's floor into gorgeous custom marble flooring and shared some of the stunning renovations that the luxurious property has undergone on his Instagram page.

A carousel of pictures and videos posted shows the sparkling marble flooring with a caption expressing his gratefulness for the opportunity. "I started out pushing paintings outside the corner store around my way, now I’m designing floors inside of @richforever," Scott explained. "God knows Im thankful! It just proven to me that consistency works.

Scott revealed that he caught Ross' attention after leaving fliers in the Mafia Music rapper's Florida home for three to four days. He also bought a $4,000 VIP ticket to Rick Ross' upcoming car show at his home in Fayetteville to further draw the rapper's attention. Scott's efforts paid off since he ended up re-creating multiple rooms of the massive estate. According to TMZ, the lavish property features eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and it also boasts of a tennis court, a pool and jacuzzi, a movie theater, and a sauna.

Complex reported that Meek Mill tweeted about the deal saying, “Ross bought another crib off me for a ‘m’ yesterday! I had to ask him tf you doing with all this property 😂😂😂😂.”

Ross bought another crib off me for a “m”yesterday! I had to ask him tf you doing with all this property 😂😂😂😂 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 19, 2023

The Ashton Martin Music rapper has been on a real estate buying spree, of late. In April, Ross proudly showed off his new Texas property while calling himself "Rodeo Rick." He posted a series of pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "I invite the great state of Texas to take a shot of @deaconwhisky to celebrate my newest home in the Lone Star State." Ross also purchased another estate in Fayetteville known as the "Promised Land," and on this estate, he has farm animals including two buffalo, four horses, and a bull. It's also the alleged venue for his annual car and bike show which is scheduled to take place on June 3, despite being denied by county officials.

"Promised Land" attracted controversy when one of Ross' neighbors shared footage of the rapper’s two buffaloes roaming on their property. In response to this, the rapper issued a statement. “When you see my buffalo, give it a carrot. Give it an apple,” he said. “They so kind, they so peaceful. Thank everybody for watching. Thank everybody for making sure all of my animals got back into the Promise Land.”

The influential rapper, whose net worth is an estimated $45 million, rose to fame with his 2006 debut album Port of Miami which topped the Billboard 200 charts. In 2009, Ross founded the record label Maybach Music Group, and he made headlines in 2014 after purchasing a $5.8 million 54,000-square-foot, 109-room mansion outside Atlanta which. The lush property which is also known to be the largest home in Georgia was previously owned by boxer Evander Holyfield.