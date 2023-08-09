Taylor Swift Shared a Heartfelt Moment With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter as She Gifted Her a Red Hat at Concert

During her 'Eras Tour' stop in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift had a special moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter, Bianka, giving her a "Red" hat and a huge embrace. Swifties, including Vanessa and her kids, attended the first of six sold-out shows by the singer on Thursday at SoFi Stadium, with Vanessa donning a special denim jacket to pay tribute to the late Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

Taylor Swift shares special moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka, giving her the “22” hat at the Eras Tour in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/XpmDa41XC8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2023

However, Swift made Bianka's fantasies come true when she pulled her from the audience and brought her onstage during the performance. As per TMZ, it has become somewhat of a sensation for Swift to give away her trademark hat to one fortunate fan at each "22" concert.

Bianka wore a sweet ensemble for The Eras Tour, which included a sparkly jacket and a purple tulle dress. According to Hollywood Life, she went to the show with her mother and older sister, Vanessa, and Natalia Bryant, respectively. Vanessa took a snapshot of Taylor giving Bianka a bear hug, and captioned it, "We love you @taylorswift." Vanessa attended the show dressed in a denim jacket with a photograph of Kobe and Taylor taken in 2015 on the back. Above the picture, the word "SWIFTIE" was spelled out in felted letters. On the back of Vanessa's jacket is a heart-shaped patch that reads, "Say you'll remember me," an ode to the song Wildest Dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Nearly eight years have passed since Kobe was a special guest on Taylor's 1989 World Tour, during which he made a stop in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant, a huge Taylor Swift fan, performed with her on stage during 'Blank Space', on August 21, 2015. During her Staples Center performance, the late basketball legend stunned the audience by presenting her with her very own championship banner. Taylor broke the record for most sold-out gigs (16) at the legendary Los Angeles arena.

Kobe said, "When the most important records are set here at Staples Center, we at the Lakers and the LA Kings have a tradition, we raise a banner. On behalf of Staples Center, AEG, and all of your fans in Los Angeles, it is our honor to unveil for the first time, your own championship banner that will be permanently hung here as a tribute to you and your unbelievable record."

Kobe met Taylor Swift before she was famous and was very kind to his daughters. The 1st clip was a year before Bianca Bryant was born in 2015.



It's was a great gesture from Taylor to do this for Bianca and the Bryant family because Natalia & Gianna were big fans. pic.twitter.com/CFYzGORxvo — Brandon (@clickthatfollow) August 5, 2023

In a 2019 interview for The Jordan Harbinger Show, the NBA great praised Taylor, saying, "Taylor’s been at the top of the game for a very, very long time. I don’t care if you like her music or don’t like her music, look at what she’s doing. It’s frightening. It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over, and so I look at things like that to try and learn from them as much as I can."

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, then 13 years old, and seven others were killed in a helicopter accident in January 2020. Following the incident, Taylor expressed her sorrow for the death on social media. She wrote on Twitter, "My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

